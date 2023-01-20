ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Baja Blast Is Being Turned Into Hot Sauce

Baja Blast is one of the most popular flavors in the MTN DEW portfolio, becoming a cult classic for its tropical taste and overall good vibes. Now, surprising DEW drinkers around the world, the teal nectar is being turned into a hot sauce. Thursday, the soda maker announced a new collaboration with the sauce bosses at iBurn which results in MTN DEW Baja Blast Hot Sauce.
Mashed

What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?

Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
TheStreet

KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide

While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
Mashed

Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
Popculture

Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
Thrillist

Hershey's Is Launching a New Kisses Flavor & 9 More New Seasonal Treats

Ahead of the pinkest holidays of the year, Valentine's Day and Easter, Hershey's is rolling out a slate of new products and seasonal favorites. Here's what the candy champions have to offer whether you are celebrating a loved one, a bunny, or are tasked with bringing the sweet things for a big gathering.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Popculture

Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food

Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.

