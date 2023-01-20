Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal reimagines strolling down Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobsterRick ZandDenver, CO
Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DENHeather WillardTexas State
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Related
Murdoch’s to Take Over Former JCPenney Store in Fort Collins Next Month
In 2020, JCPenney said goodbye to Fort Collins amidst COVID-19 pandemic struggles. Rumors about what could come to 135 Bockman Dr. have swirled ever since, but the location remained vacant — until now, that is. Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply has announced that it will open its first Choice...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Say Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
Last Place: Denver Ranks as the Worst City to Raise a Family
When it comes to having a family, one certain element is pretty important. The place you live. We're not just talking about the home your family lives in, but the city your family lives too. There are many great cities in the United States to raise a family. In fact,...
What is the Weather Like in Vail, Colorado?
The city of Vail, Colorado is located in Eagle County and is home to world-class ski resorts like Vail Resort, Beaver Ski Resort, Ski Cooper, and Cooper Mountain. The Vail/Aspen area high in the Rocky Mountains is some of the most visited spots in Colorado all year long. People visit from Grand Junction and all over the world, especially during the winter months. So what is the weather like in Vail, Colorado throughout the year?
Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
At Last? Long-Needed Grocery Store in East Loveland May Be on the Way
For decades, Lovelanders have wanted to have a grocery store on the east side of town. With the number of people living on that side of the city these days, one is needed even more. If this development plan goes through, this could be some of the greatest news to...
Love Collectibles? “RetroMania” Is Back In Colorado This Month
If you're a collector or Comic-Con fan in Colorado, then you know all about when these big shows come through. Have you ever heard of RetroMania though? It's back next weekend. RetroMania Collectibles Show In Colorado. Toys and collectibles aren't just for kids. Contrary to what you may be told,...
Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?
It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
How Many of the 40 Rides at Elitch Gardens Have You Ridden
When is the last time you visited Denver's original Theme Park? These days there are more than 40 attractions at Elitch Gardens Theme Park, including Island Kingdom Water Park. Which one of the rides at Elitch Gardens is your favorite? The park really has something for everyone with thrill rides,...
Colorado Has a Unique Jamaican Brewery, But Not for Long
As a state, Colorado is known for many things, including its vast amount of great breweries. From juggernauts like Coors and New Belgium to countless microbreweries, there is no shortage of local brews in the Centennial State. However, one very unique brewery in Colorado with a Jamaican theme will, unfortunately,...
Loveland’s Deaf Pastry Chef Brings Inspiration and a ‘Little Bit of Europe’ to Town
It may be one of the best kept secrets in Loveland: How there's a French/European pastry chef in town, who loves the color purple and is deaf. This woman comes from a line of woman who inspired her to become a baker and own her own bakery, which she now does. The fact that she is deaf hasn't stopped her on her journey, one bit.
Tragic Non-Traffic Accident Leaves One Transfort Worker Dead in Fort Collins
A horrible turn of events happened on January 24, 2023, involving two Transfort employees. Two families lives' will be dealing with the sorrow of the accident. It's a reminder to tell the ones that you love that you do love them, because you just never know what might happen, on any given day. Two Fort Collins employees went to work that day, both figuring that they'd be back home.
Chamber Member Spotlight: Sleep Well With Urban Mattress Fort Collins
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. You can't overstate the importance of a good night's sleep, which is why you shouldn't mess with your mattress. It's also why Urban Mattress Fort Collins offers life-changing products made with natural materials and...
The City of Fort Collins Celebrates National Radon Action Month
The City of Fort Collins will be providing discounted Radon Test Kits at The Fort Collins Senior Center (1200 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80526) the entire month of January 2023. Are you ready for a fun-filled Colorado ski vacation? Would you prefer to stay at a place where you...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Let Barcelona Clinical Spa & Salon Take Care of Your Skin
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. When you live in a dry, arid place like Colorado, you can't slack on your skincare. Thankfully, you don't have to. Barcelona Clinical Spa & Salon has a variety of treatments to keep your...
Two Colorado Cities Make List of Best Places to Visit in U.S.
How could you not want to visit Colorado? From charming mountain towns to dashing city sites to calming countrysides, the Centennial State has tons to offer. However, two Colorado cities might really be worth a trip — at least according to the travel website TripsToDiscover. The platform recently published...
Tragic: 97-Year-Old Woman Freezes to Death Outside Colorado Nursing Home
It's one of those stories that you dread: A loved one is in a facility, and then that facility drops the ball, and your loved one is gone. Nobody really likes the idea of admitting a family member into a "home," especially when you hear about a woman locked outside, screaming for help, and then passing away from the cold.
Why? Fort Collins Resident Falls Victim To Bizarre Tik Tok Trend
Well, at least we can speculate that it's a Tik Tok trend, but we may never actually know for sure. The internet seems to think it's a Tik Tok trend - at least dating back a couple of years - but even if it is, tell me this isn't the absolute dumbest thing you've ever heard of.
Loveland Police Investigating Shooting That Left One Teen Dead, One Injured
Late the night of Friday, Jan. 20, there was a shooting in Loveland that left an 18-year-old dead and a second teenager injured. Police are asking for the public's help locating a truck seen in the area. Loveland Police arrived on the scene at the Brookstone Apartment Complex near the...
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0