Central City, CO

What is the Weather Like in Vail, Colorado?

The city of Vail, Colorado is located in Eagle County and is home to world-class ski resorts like Vail Resort, Beaver Ski Resort, Ski Cooper, and Cooper Mountain. The Vail/Aspen area high in the Rocky Mountains is some of the most visited spots in Colorado all year long. People visit from Grand Junction and all over the world, especially during the winter months. So what is the weather like in Vail, Colorado throughout the year?
VAIL, CO
Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
DENVER, CO
Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?

It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
DENVER, CO
Colorado Has a Unique Jamaican Brewery, But Not for Long

As a state, Colorado is known for many things, including its vast amount of great breweries. From juggernauts like Coors and New Belgium to countless microbreweries, there is no shortage of local brews in the Centennial State. However, one very unique brewery in Colorado with a Jamaican theme will, unfortunately,...
COLORADO STATE
Tragic Non-Traffic Accident Leaves One Transfort Worker Dead in Fort Collins

A horrible turn of events happened on January 24, 2023, involving two Transfort employees. Two families lives' will be dealing with the sorrow of the accident. It's a reminder to tell the ones that you love that you do love them, because you just never know what might happen, on any given day. Two Fort Collins employees went to work that day, both figuring that they'd be back home.
FORT COLLINS, CO
