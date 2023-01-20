ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad Has Hysterical Way to Distract Baby While Changing Her Diaper

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bov0y_0kLwb3z100

Dads have their own way of doing things. Well, some dads follow the mom's lead when it comes to things like changing and bathing and dressing, but other dads have their own style of caring for baby. And they do it with flair.

Like the dad in this sweet video from @josandmartin . As the mom wrote, she just asked him to change the baby. But this dad isn't going to just change the baby , because that's boring. Instead, he's doing super cute stuff like putting pants on his head and being a goofball. That's because he doesn't think anybody is watching, of course.

So cute! The way he reacted when he saw that he was being filmed was so adorable, but the way he was acting with his little baby girl was most adorable of all. What a lucky baby, to have a dad who'll do just about anything to get a laugh out of his little girl. No boring diaper changes when that guy is around.

Commenters thought this was just the cutest thing.

"I can't stop laughing"
"jaja that is so cute"
"Me getting super upset immediately for stretching out the pants"
"Baby be like: buddy r you ok?"
"They really be doing the most unnecessary except the main task"
"Now I have something new to try"

That's the thing about dads, they always have some new trick up their sleeve to try. And they're always going for the laugh. So sure, it might take them a little bit longer to change a diaper. But at the end of the day, it's totally worth it.

