AROUND TOWN: CCSD super dismisses CRT exposé; Eveler's future; Ossoff on Isakson

Chris Ragsdale

Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale is pushing back against a far-right group’s purported uncovering of critical race theory in Cobb schools.

Project Veritas claims to expose “corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions,” and in a recent undercover video appears to capture Quintin Bostic, a Ph.D. student at Georgia State University, saying he sold curriculum that secretly includes CRT to the Cobb and Fulton school districts through the company he works for, Teaching Lab.

In a statement it posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Teaching Lab said it had placed Bostic on administrative leave.

“In the last 48 hours, we have conducted a thorough review of district purchasing,” Ragsdale said during the Cobb school board's Thursday night meeting. “Based on that review, I want to assure parents, the Cobb community, the CCSD team members and the board that the district has no record of purchasing any service or product from Teaching Lab nor Quintin Bostic.”

Ragsdale’s comments echoed a statement by the district that asserted CCSD did not have any records of purchases from Teaching Lab or Bostic.

“We remain focused on teaching all Cobb County students the state-approved curriculum,” the statement said. “CRT is prohibited by the state and is not part of Cobb’s approved curriculum.”

Ragsdale said the school district “will continue to monitor the situation as appropriate, just as we would any other concerning allegation of violation of state law, state board policy or a policy of this board.”

In June 2021, then-Cobb school board Chairman Randy Scamihorn led a successful effort to ban critical race theory in the school system. The board’s four Republicans voted for the resolution, which stated CCSD “will NOT implement ‘Critical Race Theory’ also called CRT in our schools — not under that name nor any other name, nor will we be using the 1619 Project in our schools — not under that name nor any other name.”

The board’s three Democrats abstained from the vote.

LAST DANCE? If you believe state Rep. David Wilkerson, the March elections for mayor and City Council of the new city of Mableton could be the last dance for Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.

Wilkerson let that slip Wednesday night in a town hall on Mableton de-annexation, saying Eveler is “retiring, or something” after March. But that’s just what he’s heard, he added.

Wilkerson has already made it known he’s no fan of Eveler’s, who herself has come under fire throughout the last year over the manifold issues at Cobb Elections. She did not return a request seeking comment.

THE ISAKSON WAY: U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, invoked the late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson in his talk to the Cobb Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday at The Battery Atlanta.

“You will rarely find me popping up on national cable news to court controversy or running my mouth on social media to get headlines,” Ossoff said. “My job is serving the state of Georgia, and that’s not how you deliver results.

"What I have found is the way to deliver results is to build decent, effective, bipartisan relationships in the Senate, to be plugged into the local community, and that includes Georgia's extraordinary business community, and to focus on delivering results for the state. In many ways, I have sought to model my service on the example set by Sen. Johnny Isakson, who developed a stellar reputation as a bipartisan problem solver and earned the respect across the political spectrum.”

Among those in attendance was former Republican Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens, who found Ossoff to be right on the mark.

“He’s been involved in many economic development initiatives that we’ve participated on, many veterans and military issues, and he doesn’t seek press," Olens told Around Town. "He just wants to get the positive results, so I’ve been very impressed with what he’s done, his first two years in the U.S. Senate. I would also suggest that at the end of the day it’s not who’s on the news the most making outlandish claims. It’s results, and as I’ve said, I’ve been very, very impressed with everything he’s done the first two years.”

Olens said when Isakson was in the Senate controlled by Democrats, he used to work with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, and Dianne Feinstein, D-California.

“Their name would be first on the bill, but the language (Isakson) wanted in the bill was the dominant language in the overall bill, so he understood the way it works. You needed a lead from the governing party, so the analogy is 100% accurate too,” Olens said.

Around Town asked Ossoff, after he gave a speech that was short on controversy and long on bipartisanship, what went wrong for Georgia Democrats in November?

“Rather than Monday morning quarterbacking other candidates’ campaigns, what I'll do is just describe my approach to the office I hold. Which is to focus on bipartisanship, on the concerns of everyday families and businesses in Georgia, on upgrading our state’s infrastructure, on ensuring that children and families have access to the healthcare facilities and the doctors and nurses they need, on supporting law enforcement to apprehend violent criminal suspects and get firearms off the street.

“As I laid out in my presentation today, effective leadership is not about the political show. It's about good effective governance that solves problems and helps families and businesses to thrive.”

In that response, Ossoff mirrored his colleague, Sen. Raphael Warnock, who in his successful campaign distanced himself from President Joe Biden and talked up his work reaching across the aisle.

COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS: U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, the newly elected Republican who represents east Cobb, has been named to serve on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to directly support the courageous men and women of America's armed forces, having fought alongside them during my time in the Marines and cared for their health as a Navy doctor," McCormick said in a news release. "It is vital to supply our military with the very best equipment and resources, for their protection and for the defense of all our families back home."

"My role in the Foreign Affairs Committee will also focus on protecting our great nation, creating a safer and stable world for Americans and our allies at home and abroad, and finding ways to peacefully settle conflicts before they start. We must stand up to Communist China's aggression, and make it clear to Vladimir Putin that illegal and immoral invasions will never succeed.

"If we want to build a strong and prosperous country, it is vital that America dominates the world stage in technology and research. In the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, I look forward to exploring advancements and innovations which will both improve the lives of hardworking families and break barriers in our understanding of nature."

APPOINTMENTS: State Rep. Don Parsons, R-north Cobb, has been reappointed to the chairmanship of the House Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications Committee.

“It is a tremendous honor to have been selected by Speaker Jon Burns and the Committee on Assignments to continue overseeing legislation that impacts every single Georgian,” said Parsons. “I look forward in continuing to chair this committee as we continue to establish sound energy policy for Georgia.”

State Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett, D-Marietta, meantime, was appointed to the Senate Rules Committee.

And state Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, got the nod as vice-chair of both the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and the House Industry & Labor Committee.

KRAUSE AT KIWANIS: The Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club will hear from Lynda Smith, a registered financial adviser with Krause Wealth Management, at its weekly meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. The event starts at noon and will take place at Roswell Street Baptist Church. Smith will be speaking about health insurance in today’s environment at the Kiwanis meeting.

For more information or to make a reservation for the meeting, please email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com.