Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Three decarbonization pathways for Pennsylvania: the good, the bad and the most likely - ugly | Opinion

There aren’t many historic parallels to efforts by the governor’s office, the legislature, industry, and advocacy groups to convince the U.S. Department of Energy to designate Pennsylvania and the greater Ohio Valley region a hydrogen and carbon capture hub. The effort is grounded in the hope that hydrogen will be the fuel of the future because it doesn’t emit carbon when combusted, the federal government is handing out billions of dollars for its deployment, and hydrogen can be made from the region’s most abundant resource, natural gas.
NorthcentralPA.com

Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month

A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

What’s affecting egg prices?

(WHTM) — Simply stated, lots of stuff. As one expert in agriculture told us, “There’s no uniform answer to the pricing question.”. Increases in gas and diesel prices, labor costs, feed costs, costs of maintaining biosecurity around a farm, lingering supply chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, and of course losses due to avian flu are just a few of the factors feeding into the spike in egg prices.
alternativeswatch.com

Pennsylvania pension adds credit, PE funds

The $71 billion Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System at its January meeting approved $350 million in mandates spread across two fund managers. The allocations follow the appointment of Benjamin Cotton as chief investment officer of the fund, replacing James Grossman, who retired last May. Cotton had been a senior managing director for the $60 billion United Auto Workers Retiree Medical Benefits Trust in Michigan.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gordon Tomb: In Pa., will Shapiro unlock decades of affordable energy?

With Democrat Josh Shapiro as a newly inaugurated governor and a new legislative body, Pennsylvania will either shine as an energy superstar or continue down the dim path of economic decline. The commonwealth is a national leader in energy production despite being stifled by onerous regulations, market-distorting subsidies and an...
State College

Thousands of Pa. Homeowners Feel Stuck in a High-Stakes Game of Telephone with Their Homes, Vital Utilities on the Line

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pauletta Fajinmi had been waiting for more than six months. In April, she applied to a Pennsylvania program that promises to...
orangeandbluepress.com

Most Convenient Way to File Your Property Taxes – See How

The state’s Department of Revenue announced that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Property Tax Rebate Application for Pennsylvania Residents. Since 1971, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has provided eligible residents of Pennsylvania with assistance totaling more than...
State College

How Communities in North-Central Pa. Are Attempting to Preserve a Scarce Resource: Darkness

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking action to limit outdoor artificial lighting that is encroaching...
