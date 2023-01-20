Read full article on original website
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Pennsylvania Plastics Plant to Double in Size to Make Parts for Amtrak Cars
A global plastics giant plans to more...
ehn.org
What happens if the largest owner of oil and gas wells in the US goes bankrupt?
PITTSBURGH — Diversified Energy Company, the largest owner of oil and gas wells in the country, might abandon up to 70,000 oil and gas wells throughout Appalachia without plugging them, according to a new report. The company, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, spent the last five years acquiring tens of...
Three decarbonization pathways for Pennsylvania: the good, the bad and the most likely - ugly | Opinion
There aren’t many historic parallels to efforts by the governor’s office, the legislature, industry, and advocacy groups to convince the U.S. Department of Energy to designate Pennsylvania and the greater Ohio Valley region a hydrogen and carbon capture hub. The effort is grounded in the hope that hydrogen will be the fuel of the future because it doesn’t emit carbon when combusted, the federal government is handing out billions of dollars for its deployment, and hydrogen can be made from the region’s most abundant resource, natural gas.
Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month
A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
abc27.com
What’s affecting egg prices?
(WHTM) — Simply stated, lots of stuff. As one expert in agriculture told us, “There’s no uniform answer to the pricing question.”. Increases in gas and diesel prices, labor costs, feed costs, costs of maintaining biosecurity around a farm, lingering supply chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, and of course losses due to avian flu are just a few of the factors feeding into the spike in egg prices.
alternativeswatch.com
Pennsylvania pension adds credit, PE funds
The $71 billion Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System at its January meeting approved $350 million in mandates spread across two fund managers. The allocations follow the appointment of Benjamin Cotton as chief investment officer of the fund, replacing James Grossman, who retired last May. Cotton had been a senior managing director for the $60 billion United Auto Workers Retiree Medical Benefits Trust in Michigan.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gordon Tomb: In Pa., will Shapiro unlock decades of affordable energy?
With Democrat Josh Shapiro as a newly inaugurated governor and a new legislative body, Pennsylvania will either shine as an energy superstar or continue down the dim path of economic decline. The commonwealth is a national leader in energy production despite being stifled by onerous regulations, market-distorting subsidies and an...
State College
Thousands of Pa. Homeowners Feel Stuck in a High-Stakes Game of Telephone with Their Homes, Vital Utilities on the Line
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pauletta Fajinmi had been waiting for more than six months. In April, she applied to a Pennsylvania program that promises to...
WESH
Florida power companies want to raise electric bills up to 20%
ORLANDO, Fla. — The price of groceries is up. The price of gas is up. Now on top of that, two major power companies in Central Florida say they want to increase your power rates. Florida Power and Light, which services 75% of the state, and Duke Energy say...
Pa. drillers abandoned thousands of natural gas wells in 5 years, ignored state law, report says
Pennsylvania’s environmental regulator says, over a five-year period, more than half of conventional oil and gas operators failed to report how much gas they pulled from the ground and whether their equipment is safe. State law requires that conventional drillers report that information annually. Failing to do so could...
Just 18.1% of Pennsylvanians got the bivalent COVID shot. These counties have lowest rate
The updated shot provides greater protection against newer strains of the coronavirus.
Pennsylvania bill defrays charging station cost for electric car owners
(The Center Square) – Electric vehicle (EV) owners could see some savings thanks to the state government, but the benefits would flow to the already-well-off. The boost comes in the form of a tax credit, worth up to $2,000, to install an electric vehicle charging station or port. The...
proclaimerscv.com
450,000 Pennsylvanians Qualified to Receive up to $650 Property Tax and Rent Rebate
Pennsylvania’s property tax and rent rebate program has provided more than $7.6 billion to older and disabled adults, as reported by The U.S. Sun. The program aims to support its residents who are less likely to be able to afford their homes. The maximum standard rebate is $650, but qualifying homeowners may receive supplemental rebates for $975.
‘It doesn’t look good for motorists’: Gas prices may continue to climb
Average gas prices in the Harrisburg area are 3.4 cents higher than they were a week ago, averaging $3.71 a gallon today, Monday, Jan. 23. The national average increased 11.3 cents a gallon in the same week to $3.42 a gallon. “Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as...
Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns
The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year.
Pennsylvania city one of the ‘most expensive’ for a night out: study
It’s always good to treat yourself to a night out every now and again. Such a night may cost you an arm and a leg in this one Pennsylvania city, though. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania isn’t among the best states for a night out: study. Addicted.org set out to...
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
orangeandbluepress.com
Most Convenient Way to File Your Property Taxes – See How
The state’s Department of Revenue announced that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Property Tax Rebate Application for Pennsylvania Residents. Since 1971, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has provided eligible residents of Pennsylvania with assistance totaling more than...
State College
How Communities in North-Central Pa. Are Attempting to Preserve a Scarce Resource: Darkness
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking action to limit outdoor artificial lighting that is encroaching...
WGAL
Updated hour-by-hour snowfall projections for south-central Pennsylvania
Watch the video above to see what the latest computer models show for the winter storm hitting Pennsylvania. The model shows the hour-by-hour timing for snow and rain. UPDATE: PennDOT has lowered speed limits for major roads in south-central Pa. We have a full list of those here. The National...
