ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Will Bronny James choose USC?

By Connor Morrissette
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOqYN_0kLwXN3600

LeBron's oldest son has narrowed his college list to three

During the lead up to Bronny James' senior high school season, details surrounding his recruitment have trickled out in the form of sporadic bread crumbs over the past year.

A tight-lipped recruiting journey isn't completely out of the ordinary. But Bronny James, the oldest son of LeBron James and the most famous high school athlete in the country who has been made off-limits for interviews, is no ordinary prospect.

The latest bread crumb came Tuesday morning when an LA Times story on the Sierra Canyon guard reported through an anonymous source that James will decide after the high school season between Ohio State, Oregon and USC — and the Buckeyes are his father's pick.

Here is the full excerpt:

According to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly, James will make a decision on his college commitment after the season, and his top three schools are Ohio State — his father’s favorite — USC and Oregon. LeBron James, 38, recently doubled down on previous remarks that he wants to finish his NBA career playing with his son.

According to the LA Times

ESPN reported in August five schools were recruiting James: Michigan, Ohio State, UCLA and USC. He has reportedly also received offers from Memphis and Kentucky.

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals shocking reason behind his conversion to Islam

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has led a quite versatile, dynamic, and revolutionary life so far. In his 70 years of life, he experienced several life-changing moments and witnessed some of history’s most monumental events. Alongside his concomitant observation, Kareem also accomplished some of the rarest...
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Announcement

Arch Manning decided to let everyone know how he's doing on LinkedIn earlier this week. Yes, seriously. The Texas Longhorns five-star freshman quarterback appeared to take to LinkedIn with an announcement about how his first weeks in college have gone. It's pretty awesome. The football world is ...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
ARLINGTON, TX
247Sports

Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season

Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Spun

Breaking: No. 1 Goes Down In Shocking Upset On Sunday

The top team in men's college basketball went down on Sunday afternoon. Temple traveled to Houston and won a 56-55 nailbiter to improve to 12-9 overall. Houston, who was 18-1 heading into this game, is now 18-2.  It was the Owls' first win over an AP No. 1 team in 23 years. The Owls had a big ...
COLUMBIA, SC
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/usc

Comments / 0

Community Policy