TULSA, Okla. –– The Eye of the Hurricane podcast features stories and content on the Golden Hurricane that gives fans an inside look at The University of Tulsa Athletics. This week, Tulsa basketball newcomer Bryant Selebangue joins Voice of the Hurricane Bruce Howard to discuss his journey to TU and mush more. Selebangue averages 13.0 points and 9.3 rebounds after transferring to Tulsa from Florida Southwestern State. He leads the American Athletic Conference with his 9.0 boards per game and field goal percentage at .671.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO