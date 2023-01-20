Read full article on original website
Tulsa Unable to Overcome Second Half Deficit at ECU
Gamebook (PDF) | Season Stats (PDF) –– The University of Tulsa men's basketball team fell behind midway through the second half and were unable to make a comeback in a 76-66 loss to East Carolina on Tuesday evening. Tulsa falls to 5-14, 1-7 in The American, with the loss,...
Game 20: Tulsa vs. South Florida Preview
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 ~ 4:00 pm Central ~ Donald W. Reynolds Center ~ Tulsa, Okla. We Back Pat: Donate to the Pat Summitt Foundation which awards grants to Alzheimer's related non-profit organizations that advance medical research, provide patient & caregiver support, and promote education & awareness. Legend's Day: The...
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Announces 2023 Spring Schedule
The Tulsa men's soccer team will play nine games during the 2023 spring season, including games against the USL Championship's FC Tulsa twice, as well as USL League One's Union Omaha and three NCAA Division I programs. The nine games will be played in a six-week time frame with all...
Golden Hurricane to Face East Carolina on Tuesday
GAME #19: TULSA (5-13, 1-6 AAC) at East Carolina (10-10, 1-6 AAC) Date/Time: Tuesday • Jan. 24, 2023 • 6:00 p.m. (CT) Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum(7,100) • Greenville, N.C. Coaches:. Tulsa – Eric Konkol (Wisconsin-Eau Claire, '00), 1st Season. East Carolina - Michael Schwarts (Texas...
Bryant Selebangue Joins Eye of the Hurricane Podcast
TULSA, Okla. –– The Eye of the Hurricane podcast features stories and content on the Golden Hurricane that gives fans an inside look at The University of Tulsa Athletics. This week, Tulsa basketball newcomer Bryant Selebangue joins Voice of the Hurricane Bruce Howard to discuss his journey to TU and mush more. Selebangue averages 13.0 points and 9.3 rebounds after transferring to Tulsa from Florida Southwestern State. He leads the American Athletic Conference with his 9.0 boards per game and field goal percentage at .671.
Inside Tulsa Basketball with Eric Konkol - Jan. 24
The iconic McFarlin Library serves as the backdrop for this week's episode of Inside Tulsa Basketball with Eric Konkol. After discussing the historic building, Coach Konkol and Bruce Howard recap Saturday night's big win over Tulane on Legends Night and setting a Guinness World Record. The two also preview Tuesday night's road showdown with East Carolina.
Four All-Americans, an NFL Head Coach and the Undefeated 1922 Football Team will Join the TU Athletic Hall of Fame in April
TULSA, Okla. –– Four All-Americans – volleyball athlete Tyler Henderson, track and cross-country star Alex Becker, tennis' Arnau Brugues and football punter Rick Engles – are joined by former NFL head coach Ray Rhodes and the 1922 Undefeated Football Team as The University of Tulsa's 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Class, it was announced today.
