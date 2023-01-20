ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Two detained in human smuggling attempt

By Karina Bazarte
 6 days ago
Border Patrol confirming a vehicle crash in Calexico was actually the end of a chase and now two suspects are behind bars accused of trying to smuggle five migrants

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A dramatic scene took place in Calexico when Border Patrol spotted a car trying smuggle migrants.

Agents say they spotted a gray BMW with seven people inside. It happened Thursday afternoon on Cole Road and Highway 98.

When the agent tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off and Border Patrol said agents had to use spikes on the car.

“The driver continued to attempt to drive to get away from the agents... and veered off the road into an empty dirt lot,” said Carlos Pitones, Border Patrol Agent.

When the car veered off, the action did not stop there.

"The two subjects, the driver and the front seat passenger attempted to abscond after the vehicle came to a rest shortly there the agents arrested those two individuals," said Carlos Pitones.

Four of the migrants were taken to the hospital.

The two suspects are being held at the Imperial County Jail.

KOLD-TV

3 teens shot in Yuma; 2 suspects sought; 2 victims serious

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Police are looking for suspects in an early morning shooting in Yuma on Saturday that injured three teenagers, two of them seriously. Police say they responded to the Yuma Regional Medical Center at about 4:48 a.m. Saturday when hospital officials reported they were treating three males with gunshot wounds. One is 18 years old. The other two are 17. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the three were traveling in a vehicle on the north side of Yuma in the area of 5th Street and 17th Avenue when two male subjects began shooting at them.
YUMA, AZ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in El Centro, CA

The city of El Centro in California is an excellent destination for travelers who want to explore the wilderness of dunes. This desert city is located 15 meters below sea level. Likewise, El Centro is the largest city in Imperial County. Thanks to its convenient location, the city is perfect...
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Two men in Yuma are shot from drive-by incident, shooters still out there

YUMA - Two men in Yuma have been taken to the hospital from being involved in a drive-by incident. Yuma Police got a call from YRMC that the two men had been shot. The incident happened at 4:00 in the morning, around 9th street. Police say two shooters came up to the men and shot them, got into a car, and drove away. No suspects have been identified.
YUMA, AZ
Big changes coming to ECRMC

El Centro Medical Center (ECRMC) sent a formal notice to the Imperial County Public Health Department saying it will no longer offer base hospital services after March 22. The post Big changes coming to ECRMC appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
Yuma, AZ
