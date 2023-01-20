Two detained in human smuggling attempt

Border Patrol confirming a vehicle crash in Calexico was actually the end of a chase and now two suspects are behind bars accused of trying to smuggle five migrants

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A dramatic scene took place in Calexico when Border Patrol spotted a car trying smuggle migrants.

Agents say they spotted a gray BMW with seven people inside. It happened Thursday afternoon on Cole Road and Highway 98.

When the agent tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off and Border Patrol said agents had to use spikes on the car.

“The driver continued to attempt to drive to get away from the agents... and veered off the road into an empty dirt lot,” said Carlos Pitones, Border Patrol Agent.

When the car veered off, the action did not stop there.

"The two subjects, the driver and the front seat passenger attempted to abscond after the vehicle came to a rest shortly there the agents arrested those two individuals," said Carlos Pitones.

Four of the migrants were taken to the hospital.

The two suspects are being held at the Imperial County Jail.

