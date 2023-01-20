Suspect arrested in Marysville hit-and-run that left 13-year-old girl dead

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that left 13-year-old girl dead 01:27

MARYSVILLE – A hit-and-run suspect is now under arrest after an incident in Marysville that left one young teenager with fatal injuries and another hurt.

Marysville police say, on the night of Jan. 14, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were struck by a vehicle along the 1900 block of B Street. The vehicle didn't stop.

Officers and medics started first aid and both teens were soon rushed to Adventist Rideout Hospital.

The 13-year-old girl died from her injuries on Thursday, Marysville police say. The boy has been treated for his injuries and was released from the hospital.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect's vehicle and, on Friday, announced that the driver had been located and arrested. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Marysville resident Justin Preston.

Also on Friday, the Marysville Joint Unified School District released a statement acknowledging that the girl was a student of theirs.

"This week our MJUSD community experienced the tragic loss of one of our students. We are devastated to lose such a bright and beautiful soul and we will miss her presence in the classroom and on our campus. This senseless act is heartbreaking. I want to thank the Marysville Police Department and Chief Sachs for their tireless efforts in this investigation. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the student's family, friends and loved ones, and to the entire staff at Yuba Gardens Intermediate School," the district wrote.

On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office officially identified the girl killed as Jastelyn Hernandez Garcia, an Olivehurst resident.

Preston has been booked into jail and is facing a felony count of hit-and-run resulting in death. His bond was set at $100,000.