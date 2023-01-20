ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden gem art collection goes public at Legion of Honor

By Courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. Photo by Jorge Bachman, By Max Blue | Special to The Examiner
 5 days ago
"Paperworks: 15 Years of Acquisitions" at the Legion of Honor.  Courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. Photo by Jorge Bachman

The Achenbach Foundation for Graphic Arts has long been one of the San Francisco art world’s hidden gems. That’s mostly because the extensive collection of works on paper, housed at the Legion of Honor, hasn’t been accessible to the public for 30 years. But coinciding with its 75th anniversary, the Achenbach has reopened, presenting two simultaneous exhibitions focused on recent acquisitions.

Established in 1948 with a gift from Moore and Hazel Achenbach’s private collection to the San Francisco Public Library, the foundation began as a West Coast equivalent of the New York Public Library’s Print Collection. But in 1950 — already outgrowing that space — the foundation moved to the Legion of Honor, at the time an independent institution. The remainder of the Achenbachs’ private collection arrived at the Legion in 1963, and nine years later, when the Legion merged with the de Young Museum under the banner of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, the Achenbach Foundation absorbed the de Young’s extent collection of works on paper.

The Achenbach Gallery, on the Legion’s lower level, presented exhibitions from 1973 to 1992, but from 1995 to 2022 it was accessible only to students and researchers by appointment. Selected artworks remained viewable by the public when included in larger exhibitions at the Fine Arts Museum and via a rotation of artists’ books through the Legion’s much smaller Logan Gallery.

This teasing of the Achenbach’s breadth, however, only served to whet the appetite. And there’s plenty. With quarterly rounds of acquisitions and a steady drip of gifts, the collection currently boasts over 90,000 works on paper, from Old Masters to contemporary art, in genres spanning photography, printmaking, drawing and artists’ books. Going forward, Achenbach curators Karin Breuer, Sarah Mackay and Furio Rinaldi will pull from this massive stock to mount a total of four shows per year, two each in the main and Logan galleries.

First up in the Achenbach’s main space is “Paperworks,” which emphasizes acquisitions from the last 15 years. The show sports the earliest dated work in the collection, Pintoricchio’s delicately-lined ink drawing “Saint Matthew with Two Angels,” c. 1485, as well as the foundation’s most recent acquisition: two luminous Mary Cassatt pastels from the late 1880s.

More contemporary pieces include a 2017 triptych of prints by Kara Walker, contrasting Renaissance composition with the history of American slavery, a 1962 Diane Arbus photograph of “female impersonators” and a soulful Romare Bearden collage reflecting the artist’s childhood in North Carolina. One of the most recent and local works is Ukraine-born, Oakland-based artist Yulia Pinkusevich charcoal-and-chalk drawing, “Casualty Isorith,” 2018, which draws on Cold War-era military manuals used to track casualties caused by nuclear explosions to produce a frenetic abstraction, seething with darker undercurrents.

The Logan Gallery hosts the complimentary show titled “Bookworks,” focusing on the last 10 years of artists’ book acquisitions building on the initial, 1998 gift of volumes by Reva and David Logan. This selection, which includes several books from San Francisco’s Arion Press, which pairs contemporary artists with classic literary texts to produce limited editions, features books illustrated by William Kentridge, Raymond Pettibon and Picasso, to name a few. One experimental highlight is Phillip Zimmermann’s “Delirium,” (Spaceheater Editions, 2020), a book contrasting excerpts from “Crime and Punishment” with graphics of the coronavirus.

This new Achenbach chapter assures visitors’ access to the breadth of the collection. Going forward, it will be interesting to see how the foundation and its curators continue programming, both complementing larger exhibitions at the museum and presenting independent explorations of different pockets of their holdings. For now, it’s just good to have one of the best art spaces in San Francisco back in action.

