Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Sanditon at Sunset
A Sneak Peek at Season 3, Regency Era Ballroom Dancing and Inspired Cocktails. Your company is requested at WITF’s Regency-inspired celebration of Sanditon!. The evening will feature a Regency-era ballroom dance performance by Tapestry Historic Dance Ensemble, as well as hors d’oeuvres and dessert, signature cocktails, and a sneak peek of Sanditon’s third and final season.
Third party candidate sues Dauphin County for preventing him from gathering signatures
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) has sued Dauphin County on behalf of two people who were prevented from collecting signatures for a petition in a public park in June. Two officials with the Keystone Party, which formed in April, say Dauphin County Parks and Recreation director Anthea...
Pa. county GOP committee condemns fellow lawmakers for supporting Democrat for House Speaker
The Berks County Republican Committee says GOP state lawmakers’ votes to elect a Democrat as Speaker of the House damages the party’s reputation. The Reading Eagle reports the committee voted unanimously to censure 16 Republican lawmakers who voted for Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) to lead the House. Rozzi’s...
How to see the snow goose migration at Middle Creek in Lancaster County
An unusually large flock could be headed for a gathering at the state wildlife management area. What’s happening? Every year, tens of thousands of snow geese stop over for a few weeks at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, about 20 minutes southeast of Lebanon and northwest of Ephrata. It’s a chance to see a wildlife spectacle up close. Plus, you’ll probably see tundra swans and other ducks and geese, too.
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
Southcentral Pennsylvania native writes about her world travels
Traveling the world is only a dream for most of us. Few get to realize that dream firsthand and then we maybe read about or watch documentaries of far off, exotic places. Sherry Knowlton is a native of Chambersburg and she got to live her dream of traveling. She has visited more than 50 countries on six continents.
Upcoming Gamut production pays homage to the demolished Old 8th Ward of Harrisburg during Black History Month
During Black History Month in February, Gamut Theatre Group and the Sankofa African American Theatre Company will present the Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg’s Old Eighth Ward production. The play aims to pay homage to the Old 8th Ward of Harrisburg, where hundreds of primarily black homes, black-owned businesses and facilities were demolished, wiping out connections to a community that thrived during the 18th and 19th centuries.
Harrisburg still trying to clear out tent city under Mulberry Street bridge
The city is working with nonprofit partners to help the remaining residents find shelter. Shawn has lived in tent communities under the Mulberry Street Bridge for about three years. On Friday, he was putting out the remnants of a fire next to his tent with a shovel and cleaning out his campsite. He was one of several people still living there as a city deadline to leave loomed.
What’s the future of AI? Pennsylvania thought leader on technology had the answers.
In the age of robotics, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, self-driving cars, and chatbots people may wonder what’s the future of artificial intelligence and how can one keep up with new technological advances?. John McElligott, founder and Chief Executive Officer of York Exponential, had the answers for us on The...
Harrisburg University professor discovers and names a 5-million-year-old “horned” turtle
A Harrisburg University of Science and Technology professor discovered and named a 5-million-year-old “horned” turtle that’s extinct and is entirely new to science. Dr. Steven Jasinski, environmental sciences and sustainability professor, joined us on The Spark Tuesday to share how he discovered the fossil species of the horned turtle, his passion behind his work, and what his discovery will mean for the world of science.
Lancaster African-American artists share their stories, work and connection to Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4th in 1968. But he left a legacy of activism and a powerful dream for a just America. He played a key role in the American Civil Rights movement by leading people into a world of justice, hope, perseverance and freedom. The eloquence, passion and meaning of his words continue to guide us forward as we strive to become a more perfect union.
Best-selling poet Kate Baer has struck a chord with her fans
Over the past three years, Kate Baer, who lives in Lancaster with her husband and four children, has become one of the nation’s most popular poets. Her poems, that often are about motherhood, children and many other issues in the world, have struck a chord. All three of Kate Baer’s books of poetry have reached the top of the New York Times’ best-seller list.
Pennsylvania state lawmakers convicted of a felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
“Name another job, where you get convicted of a crime and can remain in that job for years? So why should elected leaders be treated any differently?”. A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office.
