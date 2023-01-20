ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

WITF

Sanditon at Sunset

A Sneak Peek at Season 3, Regency Era Ballroom Dancing and Inspired Cocktails. Your company is requested at WITF’s Regency-inspired celebration of Sanditon!. The evening will feature a Regency-era ballroom dance performance by Tapestry Historic Dance Ensemble, as well as hors d’oeuvres and dessert, signature cocktails, and a sneak peek of Sanditon’s third and final season.
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

How to see the snow goose migration at Middle Creek in Lancaster County

An unusually large flock could be headed for a gathering at the state wildlife management area. What’s happening? Every year, tens of thousands of snow geese stop over for a few weeks at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, about 20 minutes southeast of Lebanon and northwest of Ephrata. It’s a chance to see a wildlife spectacle up close. Plus, you’ll probably see tundra swans and other ducks and geese, too.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WITF

Southcentral Pennsylvania native writes about her world travels

Traveling the world is only a dream for most of us. Few get to realize that dream firsthand and then we maybe read about or watch documentaries of far off, exotic places. Sherry Knowlton is a native of Chambersburg and she got to live her dream of traveling. She has visited more than 50 countries on six continents.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WITF

Upcoming Gamut production pays homage to the demolished Old 8th Ward of Harrisburg during Black History Month

During Black History Month in February, Gamut Theatre Group and the Sankofa African American Theatre Company will present the Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg’s Old Eighth Ward production. The play aims to pay homage to the Old 8th Ward of Harrisburg, where hundreds of primarily black homes, black-owned businesses and facilities were demolished, wiping out connections to a community that thrived during the 18th and 19th centuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Harrisburg still trying to clear out tent city under Mulberry Street bridge

The city is working with nonprofit partners to help the remaining residents find shelter. Shawn has lived in tent communities under the Mulberry Street Bridge for about three years. On Friday, he was putting out the remnants of a fire next to his tent with a shovel and cleaning out his campsite. He was one of several people still living there as a city deadline to leave loomed.
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Harrisburg University professor discovers and names a 5-million-year-old “horned” turtle

A Harrisburg University of Science and Technology professor discovered and named a 5-million-year-old “horned” turtle that’s extinct and is entirely new to science. Dr. Steven Jasinski, environmental sciences and sustainability professor, joined us on The Spark Tuesday to share how he discovered the fossil species of the horned turtle, his passion behind his work, and what his discovery will mean for the world of science.
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Lancaster African-American artists share their stories, work and connection to Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4th in 1968. But he left a legacy of activism and a powerful dream for a just America. He played a key role in the American Civil Rights movement by leading people into a world of justice, hope, perseverance and freedom. The eloquence, passion and meaning of his words continue to guide us forward as we strive to become a more perfect union.
LANCASTER, PA
WITF

Best-selling poet Kate Baer has struck a chord with her fans

Over the past three years, Kate Baer, who lives in Lancaster with her husband and four children, has become one of the nation’s most popular poets. Her poems, that often are about motherhood, children and many other issues in the world, have struck a chord. All three of Kate Baer’s books of poetry have reached the top of the New York Times’ best-seller list.
LANCASTER, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

