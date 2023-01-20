Read full article on original website
sendy65
5d ago
Florida is the most expensive state, everything is expensive, and salaries are small. People do not live, but survive.
Reply
3
Michael72
5d ago
come on down, the weather's fine, today. tomorrow, you'll live in a FEMA trailer. 🤣
Reply
6
Related
995qyk.com
After Being Homeless For 30 Years A Lakeland Man Is Gifted House
GOOD NEWS: After being homeless for 30 years a Lakeland man is gifted a new house. Firstly, 62-year-old, Lloyd Gainey, was gifted a new camper, completely furnished with modern decor. Gainey said, “When he told me I had a trailer, I was not expecting something nice. I was expecting something small.” The he Gainey is talking about is Travis Settineri, who is the Founder of Worth and Purpose. Worth and Purpose is a nonprofit, which uses crowdfunding to give back to the community.
Small Florida Town Listed as Among the 10 Best Small Towns to Visit in the Winter
Florida is a destination that can be visited year-round because the winter temperatures are still mild and Florida's attractions remain open. In fact, some Florida destinations are arguably better in the winter, as the cities that are home to them add amenities and crowds slim down.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Cheaper housing driving interstate moves among retirees
More retirees are moving from one state to another in search of less expensive housing, and they have their sights set on Florida, according to a retirement relocation trend report. 234,000 Americans moved in retirement in 2022, up 4% from 2021, according to online moving-services marketplace Hire A Helper. Among...
US housing affordability hell 'can't beat' the Florida heat
As housing affordability controls the fate of homebuyers in 2023, can Florida keep up with its population growth? Sunshine State transplants, Katrina Campins and Cheryl Casone weigh in.
The Best Small Town in Florida, According to a Travel Website
Some people visiting the sunshine state prefer visiting small towns over visiting larger ones. Doing so allows you to avoid some of the crowds and allows you to experience the charm that many smaller towns in Florida possess.
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
Here's The Oldest Bar In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
New York article calls State of Florida a ‘snoozefest’
A New York Post article said Florida is a “snoozefest.”. The people of Florida have spoken, and they don’t agree with the article. James Traino and his wife said they love life in Florida. Jose Heredia said he loves Florida because there are ‘lots of young families and a great community with lots of good food’.
itechpost.com
Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?
Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
how to spend safari vacation in Florida
A safari vacation in Florida may not be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a trip, but the state is home to a variety of unique and exciting wildlife experiences. Here are a few ways to make the most of a safari vacation in Florida:
995qyk.com
Your Power Bill Is About To Increase Again In April
Your power bill is going to increase again in April. That’s because TECO, Duke Energy and FPL need to increase customers bills to cover fuel and storm costs from 2022. They each filed a request with the Florida Public Service Commission to collect those costs from the restoration efforts after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS FRUIT BECOMES A PREMIUM VODKA
What do you get from a breadfruit once it’s been peeled, sliced, chopped and frozen?. Just ask Patrick Garvey, the head of Grimal Grove Reserve in Big Pine Key. He’ll probably answer with “Why not vodka?” The eco-agriculturist has spent years trying to put together a way to turn his plentiful breadfruit groves into a product that can be consumed and win greater recognition among the public about the sustainability and viability of the local crop.
Tampa city council candidate Blake Casper gave over $200K to DeSantis, and helped reopen Florida at onset of pandemic
Casper said he doesn’t regret his efforts to reopen Florida just two months after the first COVID-19 case was found in the state.
This Small Florida Island Is A Top Trending US Destination & You Probably Never Heard Of It
Just off of Florida's West Coast in the Tampa area lies a tiny barrier island that is considered one of the Top Trending U.S. Destinations for 2023, as ranked by TripAdvisor. It has dreamy clear water beaches and gorgeous sunsets that paint the sky a burnt orange and bright pink. As a town surrounded by water, there is also so much to do.
Florida's tropical climate, population demographics and fraudulent claims drive up car insurance costs
MIAMI, FL. - Car insurance is an integral part of life in Florida, and premiums are higher than anywhere else in the country. Although there are several possible causes, let us examine some of the most common factors contributing to the high cost of car insurance in Florida.
Comments / 15