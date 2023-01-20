Jacqueline Marie Taylor Robson, age 65 of Mount Airy, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Born in Gainesville, Georgia on December 03, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Calvin Taylor & the late Jeanette Roberts Loudermilk. Jacqueline was a dental technician with Gibson Dental Designs before retirement. In her spare time, she was a very artistic person who enjoyed reading, writing poetry, and collecting jewelry. Jaqueline also enjoyed interacting with others through social media with TicTok. She was of the Non-Denominational faith.

