This is FRESH AIR. Rock critic Ken Tucker says it's not often he comes across an album full of loud rock music that sustains its quality all the way through. But he thinks he's found one - the debut album by Dazy, titled "OUTOFBODY." Dazy is actually just one musician, Virginia-based James Goodson. He started recording it in 2020 alone during the pandemic. Ken says the result sounds like the exhilarating work of a first-class rock band.
