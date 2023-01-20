ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wbaa.org

Indiana's labor participation dawdles in new data as senators hear bill to help more parents work

New federal job market estimates show Indiana's tight labor market didn't really change significantly in December 2022. Indiana's unemployment rate increased by a fraction to 3.1 percent in December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary estimates released Tuesday. While the month-over-month increase is minor, it is a significant change from the state’s 2.2 percent unemployment rate in March 2022.
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Bills to address 'urgent' literacy decline passes out of committee

Indiana lawmakers and leaders are attempting to address the decade-long decline in literacy and reading skills among the state’s young students. Reading is a top concern for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and the state’s education leaders. Last year’s IREAD-3 results, the state’s third grade reading exam, showed a passage rate nearly 10 percentage points behind the top rate of 91.4 percent a decade ago.
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Legislation to modernize Indiana's HIV laws clears House committee

People with HIV would no longer be subject to harsher criminal penalties under legislation that advanced out of a House committee Wednesday. If you put your bodily fluid or waste on someone – like, say, spitting on them – it’s a misdemeanor in Indiana. But laws passed decades ago said that if you know you have HIV, it becomes a felony.
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus says closing achievement gap is their focus in 2023 session

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus said its focus in 2023 is closing the achievement gap – helping reduce inequities in education, housing and health care. One of the IBLC’s bills – a longtime priority – is also on the governor’s agenda this year: automatically enrolling students in the state’s 21st Century Scholars program, SB 435 and HB 1449. The program provides full tuition to Indiana colleges and universities for middle- and low-income students.
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

There’s a new high school diploma for Indiana students with significant cognitive disabilities

Students with significant cognitive disabilities can earn a new type of diploma this year intended to provide them with more opportunities after graduation. The Indiana State Board of Education unanimously approved the alternative diploma earlier this month. Currently, high schoolers can earn acertificate of completionor a certificate of attendance if...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy