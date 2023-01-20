Read full article on original website
wbaa.org
Indiana's labor participation dawdles in new data as senators hear bill to help more parents work
New federal job market estimates show Indiana's tight labor market didn't really change significantly in December 2022. Indiana's unemployment rate increased by a fraction to 3.1 percent in December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary estimates released Tuesday. While the month-over-month increase is minor, it is a significant change from the state’s 2.2 percent unemployment rate in March 2022.
wbaa.org
Bill lays out Indiana statewide energy plan, reliability requirements for utilities
Four years ago, Indiana formed a task force to come up with a statewide energy plan as the country transitions to more renewable energy and new technologies. Now a state House bill, HB 1007, aims to do just that. The bill cuts the amount of power utilities can buy from...
wbaa.org
Bills to address 'urgent' literacy decline passes out of committee
Indiana lawmakers and leaders are attempting to address the decade-long decline in literacy and reading skills among the state’s young students. Reading is a top concern for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and the state’s education leaders. Last year’s IREAD-3 results, the state’s third grade reading exam, showed a passage rate nearly 10 percentage points behind the top rate of 91.4 percent a decade ago.
wbaa.org
Legislation to modernize Indiana's HIV laws clears House committee
People with HIV would no longer be subject to harsher criminal penalties under legislation that advanced out of a House committee Wednesday. If you put your bodily fluid or waste on someone – like, say, spitting on them – it’s a misdemeanor in Indiana. But laws passed decades ago said that if you know you have HIV, it becomes a felony.
wbaa.org
Indiana Black Legislative Caucus says closing achievement gap is their focus in 2023 session
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus said its focus in 2023 is closing the achievement gap – helping reduce inequities in education, housing and health care. One of the IBLC’s bills – a longtime priority – is also on the governor’s agenda this year: automatically enrolling students in the state’s 21st Century Scholars program, SB 435 and HB 1449. The program provides full tuition to Indiana colleges and universities for middle- and low-income students.
wbaa.org
There’s a new high school diploma for Indiana students with significant cognitive disabilities
Students with significant cognitive disabilities can earn a new type of diploma this year intended to provide them with more opportunities after graduation. The Indiana State Board of Education unanimously approved the alternative diploma earlier this month. Currently, high schoolers can earn acertificate of completionor a certificate of attendance if...
wbaa.org
Bill would require labels for firefighting gear with PFAS, even though none are PFAS-free
A state House bill, HB 1341, wouldn’t allow Indiana fire departments to purchase gear unless it has a label stating whether or not it contains PFAS. The harmful chemicals are used in firefighters’ clothing and other equipment to keep them dry. Among other things, exposure to PFAS has...
wbaa.org
Counties could use outdated flood maps when issuing construction permits under bill
A state Senate bill aims to change which maps local floodplain administrators have to rely on when granting construction permits. Proponents say the state maps are more “restrictive” than the federal ones — leading to confusion and lower property values. The bill, Senate Bill 242, strikes language...
