Charlotte, NC

qcitymetro.com

Black-led organization awarded $1.3 million to expand affordable housing

Freedom Fighting Missionaries, a Charlotte-based re-entry program that helps eliminate barriers for the formerly incarcerated, has been awarded a significant amount of funding from the county to expand its affordable housing efforts. Of the original $5 million the organization requested, it will receive $1.3 million. The funding it receives will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Food and nutrition services emergency allotments ending soon in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Waivers that allowed monthly increases in Food and Nutrition Services allotments are set to end on February 28, 2023. Those emergency allotments have been in place since April 1, 2020. The supplemental benefits are issued beginning on the 22nd of the month as a second...
WCNC

Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar

SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NC Homeowner Assistance Fund adjusting to speed up mortgage relief payments

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A state lawmaker is now asking questions in response to WCNC Charlotte's extensive reporting on NC Homeowner Assistance Fund delays. Rep. Nasif Majeed (D), NC-Mecklenburg, said based on his conversation with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency's executive director, the agency is making the necessary changes to speed up the payment process.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

School Choice Week Starts Today For Charlotte North Carolina

Starting today is School Choice Week in Charlotte, North Carolina. There will be more than 250 celebrations for parents to choose a school for their child. Schools include traditional public schools, charter, private, public magnet, and even online, and home education options. North Carolina parents are encouraged to explore all the options at schoolchoiceweek.com. As parents, we want access to the best education for our children, and this week is our time to investigate. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. National School Choice Week inspires us as parents to discover new options from January 22-28, 2023. See all the options for events in Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Long neglected, Charlotte’s ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ could be the key to a more equitable city

In our series In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity, WFAE will follow initiatives by the city of Charlotte and outside groups to target resources to six areas that have long been neglected. WFAE will examine the decisions, key activities and progress throughout the next year. We’ll also take a closer look at the rich histories of these communities and the people and businesses that contribute to their resilience and vitality.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Mecklenburg commissioner says ‘OMG’ about fuzzy Union County boundary

CHARLOTTE – The boundary shared by Mecklenburg and Union counties is different depending on which county you ask. Mecklenburg Assessor Ken Joyner told county commissioners Jan. 18 that he had been contacted by Union’s assessor in recent months about a county line discrepancy. Joyner said each county is using a slightly different line.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Big CMS bond, big changes. What’s planned for your school?

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plan unveiled this week would bring changes in facilities, boundaries, magnet programs and/or grade levels to almost half the district’s 180 schools. The changes hinge on a proposal to ask voters to approve almost $2.9 billion in school bonds this November. That’s more than triple the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury mixed-income apartment community coming to Uptown

CHARLOTTE — A new luxury apartment complex that will feature affordable housing is coming to Uptown Charlotte. Inlivian and the Urban Atlantic Secure Innovative secured a $84 million debt and public financing package to build a luxury mixed-income apartment community that be called “Trella Uptown.”. CVS Health recently...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTVW

Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte

Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops

If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC

