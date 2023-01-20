Starting today is School Choice Week in Charlotte, North Carolina. There will be more than 250 celebrations for parents to choose a school for their child. Schools include traditional public schools, charter, private, public magnet, and even online, and home education options. North Carolina parents are encouraged to explore all the options at schoolchoiceweek.com. As parents, we want access to the best education for our children, and this week is our time to investigate. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. National School Choice Week inspires us as parents to discover new options from January 22-28, 2023. See all the options for events in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO