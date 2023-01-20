ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 15

Cesar Gutierrez
3d ago

El Paso leaders are hard core democrats that beg for assistance on the problem that they have on hand but they cover the mess so old POTUS can go back to DC and crow about the good jobs he has accomplished.

Reply
6
TRUMPSTER
3d ago

Joe Biden is fully aware of the border crisis, Why would he try to fix something, that he intentionally broke?

Reply
5
Guest (me)
4d ago

Impeach Mayorkas, he is the problem. Impeach him before he resigns

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Fox News

942K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy