Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attorney General launches probe into illegal fireworks delivery at Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into public corruption at the Oahu Community Correction Center following a fireworks bust. As Hawaii News Now first reported earlier this month, a corrections officer is suspected of having nearly 100 pounds of illegal fireworks shipped to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder, attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The only man still in prison for the murder of Dana Ireland could be set free ― 32 years after the woman visiting Hawaii Island was raped and murdered in a case that grabbed national headlines. The attorneys for Albert Ian Schweitzer filed a motion in...
Courthouse News Service
Police can’t subpoena reporter’s notes
HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii issued a protective order to an investigative reporter and quashed a subpoena that requested her to turn over information gathered for a story about a police officer who used his position to establish a physical relationship with women he arrested. The information is protected under journalistic privilege.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds petition against a new bar planned for a residential area in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”. The concern is around increased noise and disruptive activity to the residential area just mauka of Kuhio Avenue. Residents told Hawaii News Now that the area is already noisy, and adding a bar will only make the situation worse.
KITV.com
Statewide delay to receive birth and death certificates
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Many island residents are concerned over how long it takes to receive both a birth and death certificate for their loved ones. A new mom, Jaimie Song said she contacted the Department of Health multiple times for her 13-week-old daughter’s birth certificate and received no response.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘One set of rules’: Counties look to state for uniformity on concealed carry guns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Every county has been working on its own way of dealing with concealed weapon permits and identifying sensitive places. Now, there’s a push for statewide legislation to clear up confusion.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aiea highrise condo fire remains under investigation
A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
KITV.com
Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
KITV.com
Honolulu Prosecuting Office shares department's position on paroling
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm outlined his department's positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system. Deputy prosecuting attorneys spent a lot of time presenting the department’s position on inmates who are up for parole, and Attorney Steve Alm believes their time can be better spent.
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
KITV.com
A somber day, at viewing for last Hawaiian Princess Abigail Kawananakoa
The recent passing of 'The Last Hawaiian Princess' Abigail Kawananakoa drawing countless mourners paying their last respects at today's Memorial Service at Iolani Palace in Honolulu. Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'. The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess is on public display...
KITV.com
Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
americanmilitarynews.com
Marines, HPD and federal agents hold raid exercises on Oahu
Marines are thrown into exercise scenarios with short notice. Under cover of darkness on Tuesday night, members of the Honolulu Police Department’s SWAT team, federal agents and members of the Marine Corps’ Okinawa-based Maritime Raid Force quietly made their way into Aloha Stadium as part of an urban combat training exercise.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
KITV.com
State leaders to consider tax cuts for struggling families
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Both Senate and House leaders say they generally agree with the governor's proposals in his first state-of-the-state address. But ultimately what can be accomplished comes down to the budget. "He's kind of generally diagnosed the problem. And now you're looking at the surgeons who are going in...
KITV.com
"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Businesses plead for long-term solutions as they ‘play police’ with aggressive patrons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii businesses are reporting more confrontations with homeless people they describe as aggressive. And they say the situation is impacting their bottom line. Mike Palmer owns Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in Waikiki and says it’s the worst he’s seen in 22 years. “Our management...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local lifeguard Luke Shepardson claims historic win at 'The Eddie'
An Oʻahu lifeguard was declared the winner in one of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests held in Hawaiʻi over the weekend for the first time in seven years. Surfers faced towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that grew throughout the day. Honolulu Ocean...
WATCH: Multiple rescues needed — most at Waimea Bay
Following a high surf warning for portions of Oahu, the Honolulu Ocean Safety proved ready on Sunday and implemented over 11,000 preventative actions -- most of them at Waimea Bay.
Comments / 3