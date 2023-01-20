ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Attorney General launches probe into illegal fireworks delivery at Oahu jail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into public corruption at the Oahu Community Correction Center following a fireworks bust. As Hawaii News Now first reported earlier this month, a corrections officer is suspected of having nearly 100 pounds of illegal fireworks shipped to...
Courthouse News Service

Police can’t subpoena reporter’s notes

HONOLULU — A federal judge in Hawaii issued a protective order to an investigative reporter and quashed a subpoena that requested her to turn over information gathered for a story about a police officer who used his position to establish a physical relationship with women he arrested. The information is protected under journalistic privilege.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds petition against a new bar planned for a residential area in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”. The concern is around increased noise and disruptive activity to the residential area just mauka of Kuhio Avenue. Residents told Hawaii News Now that the area is already noisy, and adding a bar will only make the situation worse.
KITV.com

Statewide delay to receive birth and death certificates

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Many island residents are concerned over how long it takes to receive both a birth and death certificate for their loved ones. A new mom, Jaimie Song said she contacted the Department of Health multiple times for her 13-week-old daughter’s birth certificate and received no response.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Aiea highrise condo fire remains under investigation

A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
KITV.com

Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'

HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
KITV.com

Honolulu Prosecuting Office shares department's position on paroling

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm outlined his department's positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system. Deputy prosecuting attorneys spent a lot of time presenting the department’s position on inmates who are up for parole, and Attorney Steve Alm believes their time can be better spent.
KITV.com

A somber day, at viewing for last Hawaiian Princess Abigail Kawananakoa

The recent passing of 'The Last Hawaiian Princess' Abigail Kawananakoa drawing countless mourners paying their last respects at today's Memorial Service at Iolani Palace in Honolulu. Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'. The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess is on public display...
KITV.com

Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
americanmilitarynews.com

Marines, HPD and federal agents hold raid exercises on Oahu

Marines are thrown into exercise scenarios with short notice. Under cover of darkness on Tuesday night, members of the Honolulu Police Department’s SWAT team, federal agents and members of the Marine Corps’ Okinawa-based Maritime Raid Force quietly made their way into Aloha Stadium as part of an urban combat training exercise.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
KITV.com

State leaders to consider tax cuts for struggling families

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Both Senate and House leaders say they generally agree with the governor's proposals in his first state-of-the-state address. But ultimately what can be accomplished comes down to the budget. "He's kind of generally diagnosed the problem. And now you're looking at the surgeons who are going in...
KITV.com

"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Local lifeguard Luke Shepardson claims historic win at 'The Eddie'

An Oʻahu lifeguard was declared the winner in one of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests held in Hawaiʻi over the weekend for the first time in seven years. Surfers faced towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that grew throughout the day. Honolulu Ocean...
