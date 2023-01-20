ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Bills GM Brandon Beane takes shot at Bengals: 'Don't want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'

Two days after an emphatic early playoff exit at the hands of the the Cincinnati Bengals, the wound is still fresh in Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills general manager spoke with reporters Tuesday in his end-of-season news conference on the heels of Buffalo's 27-10 loss. He was asked if Buffalo should "adapt to" Cincinnati's roster construction plan that allowed the Bengals to build a strong receiving corps.
Broncos head coach update: Is the Sean Payton buzz dying down?

Sean Payton once seemed like the clear favorite for the Denver Broncos’ head coach opening. Now that’s starting to change. Joe Person of The Athletic reported on Monday evening that there’s a “growing belief” in league circles that Payton is not Denver’s top choice (subscription required for link). Other reporters have shared similar sentiments over the last 24 hours.
Tom Brady Says He's 'Catching Up' on Life After the 'Emotional Loss' That Ended His Season

"There is a real crash landing element to all of this," the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on his Let’s Go podcast on Monday Tom Brady is opening up about winding down after the football season — and how it feels to not win a championship this year. "I did a lot of things with my kids and family and tried to get caught up," the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said of the past week on his SiriusXM podcast, "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald...
