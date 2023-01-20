Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Look: 2 Raiders' Stars Could Be On The Move This Offseason, Per Report
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has been busy on Tuesday. Earlier today, the NFL reporter surprised the football world by announcing that Las Vegas was one of "about three teams" Tom Brady would consider joining next season. In order for Brady to land with the Raiders, though, the Vegas ...
Richard Sherman shares thoughts on Geno Smith contract talks
The Seahawks have some tough calls to make this offseason. At the top of the list is deciding how much retaining Geno Smith is worth. For his part, former Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman thinks Smith getting anything less than $30 million a year would be a travesty, especially after a Pro Bowl year.
Has Brock Purdy recalibrated the 49ers' future quarterback plans?
Not only does Purdy have the 49ers one step from the Super Bowl, but he might be making the case to be their starter going forward.
Bills GM Brandon Beane takes shot at Bengals: 'Don't want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
Two days after an emphatic early playoff exit at the hands of the the Cincinnati Bengals, the wound is still fresh in Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills general manager spoke with reporters Tuesday in his end-of-season news conference on the heels of Buffalo's 27-10 loss. He was asked if Buffalo should "adapt to" Cincinnati's roster construction plan that allowed the Bengals to build a strong receiving corps.
49ers Announce Christian McCaffrey Injury Update Ahead Of NFC Championship
Christian McCaffrey managed to find the end zone in last night's divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys, but his workload was modest. Taking 10 carries for 35 yards in addition to six receptions for 22 yards, McCaffrey's showing was attributed to a calf injury he was playing through. ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers embracing the 'villain' role as he talks woke culture, COVID, the media and more
Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he has become a villain in sports because of his continued stance on COVID.
Broncos head coach update: Is the Sean Payton buzz dying down?
Sean Payton once seemed like the clear favorite for the Denver Broncos’ head coach opening. Now that’s starting to change. Joe Person of The Athletic reported on Monday evening that there’s a “growing belief” in league circles that Payton is not Denver’s top choice (subscription required for link). Other reporters have shared similar sentiments over the last 24 hours.
Saints Former HC Sean Payton to Have Second Interview
The Sean Payton Sweepstakes rolls into another week, as the former Saints coach is scheduled to have a second interview with an AFC team.
2023 NFL draft: Seahawks pick a QB at No. 5 overall in Mel Kiper's first mock
There’s an entire industry of NFL draft analysts out there now, but the guy who started the mock business is still the one everyone pays attention to. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has released his first mock draft of the year and it paints a very interesting scenario for the Seahawks.
Tom Brady Says He's 'Catching Up' on Life After the 'Emotional Loss' That Ended His Season
"There is a real crash landing element to all of this," the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on his Let’s Go podcast on Monday Tom Brady is opening up about winding down after the football season — and how it feels to not win a championship this year. "I did a lot of things with my kids and family and tried to get caught up," the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said of the past week on his SiriusXM podcast, "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald...
