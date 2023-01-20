Read full article on original website
tucsonlocalmedia.com
UA student parlays scouting knowledge into prestigious job
Andrew Pongratz was always interested in law, how it regulates society, and its impact. Inspired by the staff at BASIS Tucson North, the now-UA student applied for and landed a clerk position in the U.S. attorney’s office’s civil division. He landed the job as a senior at BASIS...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Hobbs talks education and water protection
Arizona’s governor-elect Katie Hobbs presented an encore state of the state address at the Tucson Convention Center, Tuesday, Jan. 10. Hobbs outlined her top priorities including investment in public education, lowering costs, securing the state’s water future, and tackling the affordable housing crisis. “The people of Arizona have...
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
La Canada self-storage gets P&Z nod
A $12 million, 105,756-square-foot, 34-foot-tall self-storage facility on 2.53 acres west of La Canada Drive and north of Tangerine Road has been given favorable recommendation by the Oro Valley Planning and Zoning Commission. It now goes to the Oro Valley Town Council for final consideration. If it goes ahead, the...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Fine art festival gathers artists in enchanting outdoor setting
There is something enchanting about strolling through a garden, surrounded by artists and their work, slowly absorbing all that there is to see. It’s what has made the La Encantada Fine Art Festival a hit among art festivalgoers for the past 10 years. The festival is returning to the open-air shopping center of La Encantada from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Southern Arizona flavors invite sampling at festival
At El Corral steakhouse on River Road, the food speaks for itself. “It’s basically humble and simple; there’s no need to complicate things,” said Casey Wills, president of Argo Land and Cattle, which owns El Corral. “If we choose good ingredients, let’s just not stand in the way.”
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Ireland’s We Banjo 3 prepares for hiatus
Arizona hasn’t been kind to the Galway, Ireland-based act We Banjo 3. Four of their shows were postponed in February 2022, and each time it’s been to the Grand Canyon State, it’s rained. Vocalist David Howley is hoping for a better result — and some warm weather...
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
phoenixwithkids.net
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson
Feed the sweetest deer, the friendliest rabbits, the prettiest parakeets, the biggest tortoises, and MORE at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson!. We had a blast here! All the animals are definitely use to being fed, so be prepared for eagerness and some pushiness, ha. You’ll find donkeys, goats, deer, ducks, sheep, bunnies, tortoises, parakeets, ostriches, and stingrays!
KOLD-TV
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tucson’s southeast side, families, students, and school staff are grieving the loss of one of their own. A 16-year-old girl died in a car crash Monday morning. Tucson Police are not identifying out of her respect for the family. This happened near...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
The Gaslight Theatre is old-fashioned family fun
At The Gaslight Theatre, it’s a given that the audience is part of the family and the show. For decades families have celebrated their special occasions there, and everyone cheers as the celebrants are introduced. Organizations often fill whole sections of tables. Laughter and good cheer have been good business for 45 years.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Kirk-Bear unveils new sensory program
Often children who are neurodiverse and autistic have trouble with children’s activities because of the crowds, noises and other distractions. The Kirk-Bear Canyon Library is hosting a new sensory program for children with autism spectrum disorders and other neurological and developmental conditions. The program takes place monthly on varying...
AZFamily
First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
Mom of 21-year-old hit by three cars speaks out
Last year, nearly half of the traffic-related fatalities in Tucson were pedestrian deaths, according to the Tucson Police Department.
KOLD-TV
Authorities working ‘critical incident’ in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are working on a “critical incident” in Pima County late Sunday, Jan. 22. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it is investigating an incident at Los Reales and Camino Verde. The PCSD said the investigation is ongoing and more information...
KOLD-TV
Roads closed due to flooding in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has closed several roads due to flooding. ⋅ Limberlost Rd east of Homstead Ave at Agua Caliente Wash. ⋅ Soldier Trail north of Limberlost Rd at Agua Caliente Wash. ⋅ Fort Lowell east of Showdown Pl at Agua...
azbilingual.news
PIMA COUNTY, CITY OF TUCSON WILL HOST JOB FAIR
PIMA COUNTY, Jan. 20, 2023 — Pima County and the City of Tucson are hiring for dozens of jobs that potential applicants can explore at a job fair Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way. County and city...
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
TPD: 16-year-old girl dead in Monday Mary Ann Cleveland Way wreck
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed a crash Monday has led to the death of one person on Mary Ann Cleveland Way, a road stretching from Houghton to Colossal Cave roads.
