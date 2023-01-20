Read full article on original website
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
wevv.com
EPD: Man charged for trailer theft after neighbor spots group trying to break locks
An Evansville, Indiana man is facing auto theft charges after police say they recovered a trailer that was stolen out of Kentucky. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say that a well-kept, covered trailer was stolen from Henderson in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Inside the trailer was two golf carts, a gas scooter, and tools.
wevv.com
West side Evansville Walmart reopening Wednesday morning
Nearly a week after an active shooter incident, the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville is slated to reopen. Officials with the company announced that the store on South Red Bank Road would reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday. That's after an active shooter incident that unfolded at the...
wevv.com
Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife
Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
wevv.com
Henderson Police looking for suspect in Subway armed robbery
Henderson Police are looking for the suspect in a Tuesday night armed robbery. We're told officers responded to the Subway along U.S. 41 North just before 9 p.m. Subway employees told authorities an unknown suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a gun at them demanding money out of the register.
wevv.com
Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin recognized with prestigious 'Distinguished Hoosier Award'
The Evansville Police Department's Chief of Police recently received one of the state's highest honors. EPD shared the news on Wednesday, along with a photo of Chief Bolin and the award. According to EPD, the Distinguished Hoosier Award is one of the highest honors that Indiana citizens can receive. Awarded...
wevv.com
Jasper man arrested for using someone else's identification to gain employment, police say
A Jasper, Indiana man has been arrested for identity deception to gain a job. Jasper Police said 35-year-old Ronald Santos faces Identity Deception. According to police, on January 20th, a victim from Chattanooga, Tennessee contacted police to report his identity was being used by someone in Jasper to gain employment.
wevv.com
West side Walmart team shows appreciation for local law enforcement after active shooter incident
Team members from the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville stopped by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office to show their appreciation for local law enforcement on Tuesday. According to VCSO,, the Walmart team members stopped by with a very kind, and delicious, delivery on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's...
wevv.com
Walmart says reopening date not finalized for west side Evansville store following shooting
An Evansville, Indiana Walmart store remains closed after an active shooting incident. As we reported, authorities responded to the store on the west side of Evansville late Thursday night after a man walked into the building and opened fire. That man was 25-year-old Ronald Mosley II, police said. Mosley was killed in a shootout with officers, but only after Mosley shot a former coworker in the face, sending her to the hospital.
wevv.com
Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash
Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
wevv.com
EPD: Student with knife arrested at Harrison High School
Police say a student was arrested in Evansville on Monday after bringing a knife to school. An Evansville Police Department report says that on Monday afternoon, the assistant principal at Harrison High School contacted authorities. Authorities say they were alerted by the school official that a student was in possession...
wevv.com
Victim in Evansville Walmart shooting undergoes two surgeries, will need several more, family says
We're learning more on the condition of the woman who was injured in the shooting at the Walmart store on Evansville's west side. Family members of Amber Cook tell us she just underwent her second surgery on Sunday, and that she'll need at least five surgeries total as long as everything heals as planned.
wevv.com
Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting
Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
wevv.com
No injuries in Evansville apartment fire
No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Arson report filed after Evansville apartment fire. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
wevv.com
Arson report filed after Evansville apartment fire
Members of the Evansville Fire Department were at the scene of an apartment fire on Monday evening. Officials with the fire department say it happened near the intersection of West Illinois Street and North 3rd Avenue around 7 p.m. Crews responded after multiple 911 calls were made, and found fire...
wevv.com
Police looking for truck stolen from Princeton car dealership lot
Police in Princeton are looking for a stolen truck and the suspect who apparently drove it away from a car dealership lot. According to police, the stolen truck is a 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie. Investigators say the truck was stolen early Sunday morning January 22 from Faulkners Chevrolet. Investigators say...
wevv.com
Police: Owensboro man arrested on DUI charges after crashing into school bus
An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after crashing into a school bus on Tuesday, according to police. Officials with the Owensboro Police Department tell us 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring was arrested after the Tuesday crash, which happened at the intersection of East 26th Street and McConnell Avenue. Police arrested Herring...
wevv.com
Henderson Police looking for group of people suspected of stealing from vehicles
Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are looking to track down a group of thieves who reportedly targeted numerous vehicles on Monday and Tuesday. The Henderson Police Department says officers were investigating three different thefts from vehicles on Monday, on the north end of town. They say money, electronic devices, and identification documents were stolen in the thefts.
wevv.com
Henderson Joint Task Force makes latest drug trafficking arrest
A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after the Henderson Joint Task Force's latest arrest, a news release from the task force says. Authorities with the task force say that they, along with the Kentucky State Police, pulled over 43-year-old Ronald Amos in the area of South Alves Street and Powell Street on Tuesday.
wevv.com
Henderson police report multiple car break-ins overnight; firearms, money, electronics stolen
The Henderson Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened overnight near the north end of Henderson. According to police, they received 10 phone calls reporting thefts, since midnight on Monday from the neighborhoods of the Hills and Wolf Hills, located near the Bridges Golf Course. Some...
wevv.com
Dubois County man nearly hits deputy during pursuit, sheriff's office says
A local man is behind bars on a lengthy list of felony charges after nearly hitting a deputy during a pursuit in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Monday, when a deputy saw a truck crossing over the center line multiple times while patrolling on Old Road 64 near CR 750 S.
