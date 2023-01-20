ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Ogden among US cities cracking down on abandoned shopping carts

OGDEN — The Ogden city council this month approved an ordinance fining people who take shopping carts or are in possession of one. The measure also authorizes the city to charge retailers a fee of $2 a day for storage and handling fees to retrieve lost carts. "Abandoned shopping...
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy