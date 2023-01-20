Mississippi could soon join ranks of states mining Bitcoin

(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Senate Finance Committee is considering legislation that could not only help deal with the problem of orphaned wells in Mississippi, but provide an opportunity for a new digital industry to take hold in the state.

The Magnolia State might be getting into digital asset mining, which is a process by which transactions, such as Bitcoin, are validated digitally and are added to the blockchain. This creates new digital currency and allows them to enter circulation.

The committee, which is chaired by Sen. Josh Harkins, R-Flowood, held a hearing on Thursday and heard from industry experts on how bringing digital asset mining to the state could benefit taxpayers.

In addition to providing possible tax revenue to fill state coffers, data miners could also help with a serious environmental problem facing Mississippi and other oil and gas producing states.

The industry needs cheap, reliable sources of energy to power its computers. One of those methods is using methane from orphaned oil and gas wells, which leak pollution into the atmosphere. According to data from the state Oil and Gas Board, there are 476 orphaned and abandoned wells in the state.

"There are hundreds, maybe thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells in Mississippi," said Dennis Porter, the CEO and founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, a nonprofit that advocates for digital mining and other related issues. "These wells are leaking methane into the atmosphere and potentially into groundwater, causing groundwater contamination. This is a very serious environmental problem that is very difficult to solve."

Harkins has filed two bills that would help create a program in the state. Senate Bill 2603 would create a state body to regulate the industry and put limitations on restrictions that could be potentially applied by local governments. SB2435 would set up a partnership program to allow data miners to use the methane from the wells to fuel onsite generators, which then provide power to the computer servers used for digital mining. The miners would have temporary access to the methane, provided they take responsibility for capping and remediating the well.

The Bitcoin miners would have to place a bond with the state Oil and Gas Board and show proof they’re legitimate miners before they could use an orphaned well as a power source. They would be restricted to areas zoned for industrial use. The data centers that do the mining work are modular and can be combined together for a larger facility or run as a smaller independent one.

Porter told the committee that Bitcoin mining is "location agnostic" and can set up shop anywhere.

"We think it’s a win for the environment, a win for taxpayers and a win for the economy," Porter told the committee. He also told the committee that plugging one of these orphaned wells could cost the state between $50,000 and $100,000, a figure that would be paid by the Bitcoin miners.

The federal government has provided the Magnolia State with $25 million to help remediate these abandoned wells, a figure that could swell to $31 million.