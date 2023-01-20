Read full article on original website
Rockets' Silas ripped players before Monday's streak ending win
Stephen Silas has a nice guy reputation around the NBA. He’s always positive and almost always smiling. He’s only been ejected twice in three seasons with the Rockets, but he insists he not the pushover people think he might be.
