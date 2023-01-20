Overdose Deaths Involving Buprenorphine Did Not Proportionally Increase with New Flexibilities in Prescribing

Read full article on original website
Michael Blody
2d ago
Suboxone saved my life but I had to jump through more hoops getting that prescribed than I ever did any other controlled substances
Reply(2)
2
Related
Easing rules for opioid treatment meds did not increase overdose deaths, study finds
A new study shows that reducing restrictions on buprenorphine, a medication that can treat opioid use disorder, did not lead to an increase in overdose deaths involving the treatment. The findings may help allay concerns that making buprenorphine more widely available could lead to more overdose deaths. Buprenorphine and similar medications, like methadone and Suboxone, are opioid agonists that reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings. Compared to methadone, buprenorphine has a lower potential for misuse and overdose, making it the most accessible of all the options, but it remains "substantially underused," the study says. There are restrictions on who can prescribe buprenorphine and...
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can start patients on road to recovery from opioid use disorder, study shows
A study from researchers at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital and the University of Rhode Island found that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor's offices—can safely and effectively start patients with opioid use disorder on the lifesaving medication buprenorphine. "With over 100,000 overdose deaths in 2022 and...
Drug Overdoses Are On The Rise On Kauai. Meth Is Still The Main Reason
On Kauai, drug overdose deaths have more than quadrupled in 10 years from fewer than five in 2012 to 18 last year, contributing to an alarming rise in fatal drug use statewide. Drug overdoses were the second-most common cause of fatal injury on the Garden Isle in 2021 — after...
Report: Fentanyl deaths of children under 14 surging
Children under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than any other age group, according to a new report
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
The FDA warns that misuse of the drug could lead to serious health risks.
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Brother and Sister Die From Rabies After Multiple Bites From 'Wild Animal'
Rabies is preventable if treatment is administered promptly following exposure, but once symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal in humans.
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
Drug users mixing Fentanyl with an animal tranquilizer has devastating effect
The opioid crisis in this country and Pennsylvania would generally follow this timeline – the use of prescription drugs – mostly those that alleviated pain – skyrocketed. Many became addicted to opioids by raiding a medicine cabinet or buying prescription drugs on the street. They then turned to heroin, which was cheap on the streets and not just available in inner cities. Those who sold or distributed heroin, were always looking for ways to make more money so they begin lacing heroin with synthetic drugs like Fentanyl, which could be made inexpensively. Fentanyl was also much more powerful than heroin and was deadly.
verywellhealth.com
Differences Between Oxycodone and Hydrocodone
Both are opioid painkillers with slightly different forms and side effects. Hydrocodone and oxycodone are both opioid pain relievers. They’re available by prescription to treat moderate to severe pain, including that from cancer or recent surgery. The medications have similar chemical structures, and they work by blocking certain receptors...
ScienceBlog.com
More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
DEA warns that ADHD over prescription could be as bad as opioid crisis in stinging letter to pharma
The DEA has expressed concerns to ADHD medication manufacturers that 'aggressive marketing practices' may be contributing to excessive prescriptions.
The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
The DEA Shut Down a Pain Doctor. Now 3 People Are Dead.
First, there was the double suicide—a husband and wife from Georgia who took their lives one week after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) suspended the license of their doctor, David Bockoff, a pain specialist in Beverly Hills. After Bockoff lost his ability to prescribe fentanyl and other powerful painkillers on Nov. 1, dozens of his patients became “opioid refugees” with nowhere to turn. The third death came barely a month later.
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
msn.com
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
Healthline
Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms
Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
Comments / 5