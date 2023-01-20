Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's new movie about Nike lands release date
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's new movie about Nike has landed a release date from Prime Video. The Last Duel pair have reunited on Air, Affleck's latest directorial project about a young Michael Jordan's game-changing endorsement from shoe giant Nike in the 1980s. Their partnership would revolutionise the trainer genre,...
digitalspy.com
White Lotus stars team up with Kim Kardashian for "sexier than ever" project
Two stars of The White Lotus have teamed up with Kim Kardashian for a new project. Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco both appeared in the recent second season of the HBO drama, playing the roles of Mia and Lucia, respectively. The pair are now modelling for Kardashian's fashion company...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Danny Dyer's new Netflix show gets release date
Cheat, the new Netflix quiz show hosted by former EastEnders star Danny Dyer and comedian and Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Taylor, has landed its release date. The series will premiere on Wednesday, March 1, with the first four episodes being released at the same time. The following four episodes will drop a week later on Wednesday, March 8, before the final four parts air on Wednesday, March 15.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
digitalspy.com
GoldenEye 007 release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox finally confirmed
GoldenEye 007, the classic James Bond video game that revolutionised split-screen multiplayer on consoles, has finally been given a release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Following leaks dating back years and an announcement trailer back in September, the N64 classic is being re-released this week, on Friday, January 27 to be exact.
digitalspy.com
Daisy Ridley teaming up with husband for new movie Magpie
Star Wars' Daisy Ridley has confirmed that she is teaming up with her now-confirmed husband for her next movie Magpie. While the film itself and the two stars' involvement were announced last year, Ridley – who plays the main character – has revealed that she is now married to Tom Bateman, who is writing the script and serving as a producer alongside Ridley.
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner was 'trying to save nephew' in snowplough accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner was trying to prevent his snowplough from hitting his nephew when he was pulled under during the terrifying accident near his home in Nevada. According to a police report obtained by CNN, Renner had been helping his adult nephew tow his car out of the snow when the incident occurred on New Year's Day. "The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the report read.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Jake Wood returns to 2:22 replacing cast member
EastEnders star Jake Wood has returned to 2:22 A Ghost Story replacing People Just Do Nothing's Hugo Chegwin who was forced to resign following an illness during the play's rehearsal stages. The EastEnders star will reprise his award-winning role of Ben, having previously starred as one of the show's original...
Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free In Glowing Selfie As She Celebrates Oscar Nomination
Mother Monster, AKA Lady Gaga, 36, broke her two-month-long Instagram hiatus with a stunning makeup-free selfie on Wednesday in celebration of her fourth Oscar nomination! “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!”, her caption began. “Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters.”
digitalspy.com
Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn TV series releases first-look trailer for Valentine's Day special
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn TV series has unveiled a first-look trailer for its Valentine's Day special. The DC Universe show will return for a one-off holiday episode on HBO Max on Thursday, February 9 as Harley and Poison Ivy take a huge step in their relationship.
Review: Even J.Lo can’t save this ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Spoiler alert: J.Lo looks fantastic in a wedding dress. You surely knew that, given not only the plethora of wedding-themed movies Jennifer Lopez has made over the years, from “The Wedding Planner” to “Monster-in-Law” to the recent “Marry Me,” but also her own offscreen life, of course.
digitalspy.com
Luke Cage star Mike Colter discusses possibility of being recast in Marvel show
Hearken back to simpler times, when Netflix had a whole host of popular Marvel shows. One character, Luke Cage, stood out of the pack for many fans, first appearing in Jessica Jones before swinging out with a show of his own. Mike Colter, who played the Defender, has now spoken...
digitalspy.com
Ben Whishaw's new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Ben Whishaw's new movie Passages had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last week, and it's landed a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score from all the critics who have reviewed it so far. Set in contemporary Paris, Passages follows German filmmaker Tomas (Franz Rogowski) as he embarks on a torrid...
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Pique Goes Instagram Official With New GF 7 Months After Split
Gerard Piqué has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, who he is believed to have been dating since at least the summer of 2022. The 35-year-old soccer pro took to Instagram on Jan. 25 to share a cozy selfie of himself and Clara — a 23-year-old advertising and public relations professional — and left it without a caption, letting the love in their eyes do the talking. As seen below, the pair grinned at the camera, with Gerard sweetly touching his head to Clara’s. Gerard has not publicly commented on his relationship with Clara as of this writing.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Jane Danson reveals Leanne's fury over Nick's secret
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Leanne Battersby actress Jane Danson has teased the imminent fireworks lit by Nick Tilsley's Corrie secret. Next week, Nick finally confesses to his other half that Damon Hay is in fact villain Harvey Gaskell's brother and, right under her nose, he's been using the Bistro for drug drops.
digitalspy.com
Top Boy star announced for lead role in new ITV thriller
Top Boy star Jasmine Jobson has been announced for a lead role in new ITVX series Platform 7. Platform 7 is a tense thriller blending supernatural elements and gritty modernism from Louise Doughty's award-winning novel of the same name, adapted for the screen by The Politician’s Husband and Him writer Paula Milne.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals exit for Martin Fowler amid Lily baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is lining up a temporary exit for James Bye's Martin Fowler amid the Lily Slater baby storyline. Viewers will know that Martin's adoptive 12-year-old daughter Lily is pregnant, with Ricky Jr the father of the baby. The turn of events will cause tension between the Slater...
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife shares behind the scenes secret
Call the Midwife has revealed the big secret of how the cast manage to keep the younger members of the cast on set entertained in between takes. The popular BBC drama took to Instagram to share some adorable behind-the-scenes photos from the most recent episode, one of which shows Roxanne Palmer, akak Joan Wrigley, keeping one of the children amused.
digitalspy.com
Netflix responds to reports of dire conditions on new Squid Game reality show
Netflix has responded to reports of dire conditions on the set of its Squid Game reality show. The South Korean survival-drama proved to be a huge hit with both critics and audiences when released in 2021, with the streaming service subsequently ordering a second season and a spin-off reality show, Squid Game: The Challenge.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - how old is Ricky Jr Mitchell?
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders schoolboy Ricky Jr has his life turned upside down in today's episode (January 24) as he learns that Lily is pregnant with his baby. Ricky Jr will be questioned by the police in scenes airing later in the week, but how old is he? And what happens next? Here's everything you need to know:
Comments / 0