Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
KCRA.com
Woman killed in Sacramento crash involving carjacker was mother of 2, family says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Days after two women in Sacramento were killed in a crash involving a carjacker, one of the women is being identified by her family as Linh Phan. Phan's sister, Nuni, said Lihn and her friend were heading to get coffee when they were hit and killed Thursday morning at Florin Perkins Road north of Florin Road.
KCRA.com
2 teens injured in Rancho Cordova barbershop shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two teens were hurt Tuesday night in a shooting at a barbershop in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Several shots were fired around 6:45 p.m. into the Mo Better Hair Salon & Barber on 10401 Folsom Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. A 17-year-old boy was critically injured, and another 17-year-old boy injured is expected to survive their injuries.
Colfax High School on lockdown due to stranger on campus
A high school in Placer County went into to lockdown on Tuesday due to a report of an unidentified person on campus, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
goldcountrymedia.com
Girls basketball roundup: Colfax, Foresthill are frontrunners in league
Through the halfway point of league play, the Auburn area has fared well in girls basketball with every school holding a top-three spot in their respective leagues. Colfax has looked especially strong, boasting a 19-2 overall record and 7-0 in the Pioneer Valley League. The Lady Falcons have been dominant, with the closest game a 28-point margin.
goldcountrymedia.com
Del Oro's Martinson has 2 sacks in Optimist All-Star Football Game
Del Oro High School senior Akio Martinson anchored one of the top defensive units in the area this season and did so again Saturday, as he recorded two sacks and three tackles for loss for the North team in its 38-9 loss to the South in the 63rd Optimist All-Star Game at Hughes Stadium.
KCRA.com
Sacramento 'prowler' arrested after series of disturbing crimes spanning years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking more potential victims of a man accused of a series of disturbing crimes across Sacramento to come forward. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Juan Soto on a burglary charge, and he was booked into jail in October 2022. At the same time, the Sacramento Police Department said it was investigating several incidents from 2020 and 2021 that happened in the Midtown and Colonial Park neighborhoods related to a man that was prowling at residences, trespassing onto property, looking through windows and even inappropriately touching himself at times. Investigators with each scene were able to link all of them to the same person through DNA testing.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Died in Hit-and-Run in Marysville
Hit-and-Run Accident on B Street Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A hit-and-run collision in Marysville recently caused the death of a minor female. The collision occurred along B Street, and police arrived after receiving a report about an injury accident that involved two minors, a boy and a girl. The vehicle believed to have struck the pair fled the scene and continued south on B Street.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023, the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a car wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. and involved three vehicles, investigators said. Details on the Car Wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard...
KCRA.com
Citrus Heights Police confirm 2 people dead, 1 injured in crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people are dead following a traffic collision Sunday night in Citrus Heights, according to police. Citrus Heights Police said the crash happened on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way around 7:45 p.m. Police said a pedestrian was in the middle lane of Auburn Boulevard when the driver of a speeding vehicle hit the pedestrian. That driver swerved into the traffic lane, and then they hit a second vehicle head-on. The driver of the second car then crashed their vehicle into the brick barrier of a neighborhood facing Auburn Boulevard.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
He stayed at a Northern California nursing home then died. Why jury awarded huge verdict
A Sacramento jury has returned verdicts totaling more than $30 million against the owners of a Roseville nursing home after a prominent retired Sac State professor died following a brief stay at the home. The Superior Court jury returned a verdict of $5.9 million in compensatory damages last week, and...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rhinos perform well in quad dual, Juarez wins gold for the Zebras
The Raging Rhinos played host to three fellow Pioneer Valley League schools on Jan. 17 as Sutter, Bear River, and Colfax all came to town for a dual wrestling meet. Twelve Bridges saw a healthy dose of foothill opponents, falling to Bear River and beating Colfax. In the win, Twelve...
goldcountrymedia.com
Oakmont shakes off slow league start and roughs up Placer
Oakmont High School played host to Placer on Tuesday night and was anything but hospitable, recording a 55-28 girls basketball victory over the Lady Hillmen. The Vikings came in with an 0-4 record in the Foothill Valley League, losing by an average of 23 points per game. However, before FVL competition, they had a 12-4 record.
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
DNA leads to arrest of suspect in 2020-21 midtown Sacramento prowling reports
(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for hatchet attack outside Yuba City grocery store
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested for attacking a Raley’s employee with a hatchet Sunday morning, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Officers say they received multiple calls shortly before 6:45 a.m. that man was in the parking lot of the Raley's using a hatchet to damage a vehicle.
goldcountrymedia.com
From the Auburn Journal archive (1956): Hillmen 'Stone' Marysville
From the Jan. 19, 1956, edition of the Auburn Journal, Herb Stone (right) of Placer High School controls a rebound despite the presence of four Marysville players. Stone’s work on the boards played a big role in a victory for the Hillmen.
Police at the scene of barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS - Deputies are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks.According to authorities, the male suspect is inside a home in the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive and is refusing to come out. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and may now be armed with a machete. No one besides the suspect is believed to be inside the house. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not yet released any further details about the suspect or the ongoing situation.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
