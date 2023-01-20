Read full article on original website
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Guardians manager Terry Francona has scooter stolen from Cleveland residence
Guardians manager Terry Francona's well-known scooter was stolen some time between Friday night and Saturday morning, the club has confirmed. Francona is often seen riding to and from the ballpark on that scooter, which was featured during the 2019 All-Star Game parade in Cleveland. The scooter was also the target of one of...
