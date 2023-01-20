Read full article on original website
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
What Happened To Grand Junction Colorado’s Guitar Center?
The announcement was made back in early August 2022 regarding Grand Junction, Colorado getting its own Guitar Center. It's now late January 2023 and nothing has materialized. Is this popular music store still coming to Grand Junction?. Fortunately, for the music lover, there is good news to be had. Here's...
What Cool Stuff Goes In a ‘I’m from Colorado’ Starter Pack?
Today we are trying to make the ultimate "I'm from Colorado" starter pack. We started this discussion with Grand Junction to get things rolling, and we are happy to include even more answers. What things would be included in your "I'm from Colorado" starter pack? All the obvious things will...
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
Tuesday cold front brings clouds & mountain snow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week will be unseasonably cold, but there are no major storm systems that look to impact us in Western Colorado through the week. Even with no major storm systems heading our way, there are a few small bumps in the weather road this week. The first is an upper level low pressure area passing just south of us. It’s just close enough to keep far southern Colorado blanketed in clouds with snow over the San Juan Mountains, but that’s as big a deal as that system gets for us. It will move away to the east on Tuesday ahead of the second small bump in our weather road.
Spotty snow possible early Wednesday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The sun came out this afternoon, but that clearing is to be short-lived. Another small low pressure wave in the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere will track over Western Colorado tonight and tomorrow. It will bring more clouds and more spotty areas of light snow. Most of the snow will fall over the mountains, but a brief bout of snow isn’t out of the question in the valleys along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose after midnight through Wednesday morning. Impact will be minimal, if anything, as most of us won’t see anything more than clouds.
What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?
2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
Photos: These Adorable Puppies Will Make You Fall In Love Instantly
If you are feeling all warm and fuzzy inside right now, it's most likely a sign of puppy love. Who doesn't look at an adorable newborn puppy and go "awwwww....? You just can't help but feel that little tug on your heartstrings when you see one of these cute little pups just starting out their life's journey.
3 Amazing Hikes Less Than 30 Minutes From Grand Junction
When you live in western Colorado, you don't have to travel far to find a good hike. Rabbit Valley Could Be Your New Favorite Hiking Spot. The McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, yet this wilderness area is often overlooked by western Colorado hikers. Horseback riders, mountain bikers, and ATV buffs are often seen in this area, but it's also an excellent place to go if you're on foot. If you are a hiker looking for some new trails nearby, a visit to Rabbit Valley might just yield your new favorite hiking spot.
How to Get in and Out Of Montrose Quick: Tips for Colorado Commuters
The unfortunate truth is that sometimes, you just have to work in different town than the one you live in. Commuting isn't the greatest, honestly it mostly sucks, but sometimes you've just got to do what you've got to do. Luckily for us, out here on the Western Slope, there...
Why You Shouldn’t Move to Montrose Colorado
No matter how much you like a place, there's always at least one thing about it that you wish wasn't there. Montrose, Colorado is no different. In fact, some might say there are a number of things about Montrose to dislike. You may recall, as we've spoken of this before.
This Montrose Home is Why You Want to Live at Bear Creek
Living in Montrose, you've no doubt heard someone mention the Bear Creek subdivision. In my experience, it's always been mentioned in a fashion that indicated this was a very in-demand place to live. Taking a look at this listing on Realtor.com, it's not hard to see why that would be. This house on Cement Creek Ave looks like the mold from which every classic, suburban style was made.
See Progress of New Community Center and Campus In Clifton
Good things are happening in Clifton, including the construction of the brand-new Clifton Community Campus. It's an exciting time for the residents of Clifton as they watch the construction of a $31 million project that got underway in 2022. Clifton doesn't seem to get a lot of respect in the Grand Valley, but this new facility is something the town can be super proud of and is going to turn some heads. It's going to make Clifton a much more attractive living option in the Grand Valley.
The Man Behind the Curtain: While No One Paid Attention, What Happened to These Patients?
Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. This phrase is a comic highlight of 1939's The Wizard of Oz. It's sputtered by the supposed wizard after he's revealed to be not a great sorcerer, but a stranded showman gifted in humbug. But when the line is applied to...
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting
Update 9:15 a.m. - The officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2023, when deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office attempted to apprehend a male with a Felony Arrest Warrant at 2842 North Ave. The identity of the deputy involved has not been released, however,...
Man injured after being shot by police in Grand Junction Tuesday night
A man was injured after he was shot by deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday night in Grand Junction, but few details about the shooting have been released so far.
GJPD makes arrest after Ouray Ave shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department have made an arrest following the shooting in the 1400 block of Ouray Ave this weekend. Officers booked 32-year-old Neil Veitch into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., GJPD officers responded to the 1400 block […]
Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Police Department reports that a suspect in the murder on Sherwood Drive from earlier this week has been arrested. Elijah J. Johnson, a 26-year-old Montrose resident, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Investigators say he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend, 59-year-old David Lofley. Court documents indicate that Johnson argued with Lofley, then shot him in the head. Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
