Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Opening Date Updated, Signage Approved

GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A location is getting closer to opening; Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the expected opening date is February 9, shortly before the Glen Carbon Village Board approved adding signage and interior barricades to help mitigate traffic around the new restaurant. Sign in to hide...
GLEN CARBON, IL
advantagenews.com

Mayor comments on vision for Alton cannabis dispensary

The former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building on Broadway in Alton is nothing but an empty lot today. That’s the site of what is expected to be Alton’s first marijuana dispensary. The location is not far from the entrance to the Clark Bridge, and just a few steps away from Fast Eddie’s Bon-Air.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Kent Weber Joins Busey Bank As Treasury Management Executive

EDWARDSVILLE - With extensive experience in the banking industry, Kent Weber has joined Busey Bank as Vice President - Treasury Management Executive. In his role, he works closely with commercial business owners to ensure their needs are met through Busey’s expansive suite of Treasury Management products and solutions, including ACH Services, Positive Pay, Remote Deposit Capture, Lockbox Services, and Integrated Payables.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Project Homeless Connect fair is Friday in Alton

It’s the first time for Madison County’s “Project Homeless Connect” event in three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday (January 27th) from ten until three at River of Life Church in Alton persons experiencing homelessness will be offered goods and services. According to most-recent...
ALTON, IL
metrostlouis.org

East Riverfront MetroLink Station to Temporarily Close Starting January 30

Starting on Monday, January 30, the East Riverfront MetroLink Station in East St. Louis will be temporarily closed to allow Metro Transit crews to perform work at the station, including platform improvements and staircase replacement. The East Riverfront MetroLink Station is expected to be closed for at least two months to accommodate the construction work.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
edglentoday.com

Wire Teardown At Sixth and Piasa in Alton

Ameren Illinois crew members were busy Monday morning outside the old Lenhardt Tool and Die building at Sixth and Piasa in Alton. The Ameren Illinois workers were bringing down power lines right outside the building where demolition is planned in the near future.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Enterprise Zone Expansion Opens Up New Opportunities for Development in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE – A key business corridor in and around downtown Edwardsville is now eligible for additional state and local incentives for new and existing development projects. The new incentives have been made possible by a Gateway Enterprise Zone expansion that was initiated last year by City officials and approved in December by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Boys reportedly damage gate at Arnold rec center outdoor pool

Arnold Police are trying to identify two boys who reportedly broke into the outdoor pool area at the Arnold Recreation Center, 1695 Missouri State Road. They allegedly were seen playing on the water slides, and rec center employees chased them away before officers arrived, Arnold Police reported. Employees called police...
ARNOLD, MO
edglentoday.com

Waterloo Queen of Hearts Jackpot Exceeds $1.5 Million

WATERLOO - The jackpot for the Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing continues to grow - Tuesday night’s jackpot total was $1,574218, a substantial increase from last week’s jackpot of $1,397,265. Event organizers expect the final jackpot to reach the $2 million limit. Card #12 was revealed to be...
WATERLOO, IL
timesnewspapers.com

The Village Bar: Serving Up Better Burgers & Handmade Onion Rings In Des Peres

Tucked inside the red-and-white striped building at 12247 Manchester Road in Des Peres is the neighborhood bar and grill known as The Village Bar. Popular among the Des Peres/Kirkwood-area lunch crowds and sports fans looking to catch the big game after work, The Village Bar boasts some of the best burgers in St. Louis, according to owner Mark Disper.
DES PERES, MO

