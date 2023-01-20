Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Opening Date Updated, Signage Approved
GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A location is getting closer to opening; Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the expected opening date is February 9, shortly before the Glen Carbon Village Board approved adding signage and interior barricades to help mitigate traffic around the new restaurant. Sign in to hide...
advantagenews.com
Mayor comments on vision for Alton cannabis dispensary
The former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building on Broadway in Alton is nothing but an empty lot today. That’s the site of what is expected to be Alton’s first marijuana dispensary. The location is not far from the entrance to the Clark Bridge, and just a few steps away from Fast Eddie’s Bon-Air.
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Village Board Approves Police Radios, Speed Trailer, Dispatch Agreement
GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Village Board approved several items at their Jan. 24 meeting, including the purchase of new police radios and a new speed trailer, as well as an Intergovernmental Dispatch Services Agreement. Members of the Village Board voted unanimously to approve the purchase of three new...
New Pizzas from 4 Hands and Mama Lucia's Highlight St. Louis Restaurants
Popular dishes from India's Rasoi, Michael's and Hi-Pointe Drive-In all get the pizza treatment
Vehicle wanted in St. Louis carjacking crashes in Downtown West
Emergency crews are responding to a situation Wednesday afternoon at Delmar Boulevard and North 20th Street.
edglentoday.com
Kent Weber Joins Busey Bank As Treasury Management Executive
EDWARDSVILLE - With extensive experience in the banking industry, Kent Weber has joined Busey Bank as Vice President - Treasury Management Executive. In his role, he works closely with commercial business owners to ensure their needs are met through Busey’s expansive suite of Treasury Management products and solutions, including ACH Services, Positive Pay, Remote Deposit Capture, Lockbox Services, and Integrated Payables.
advantagenews.com
Project Homeless Connect fair is Friday in Alton
It’s the first time for Madison County’s “Project Homeless Connect” event in three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday (January 27th) from ten until three at River of Life Church in Alton persons experiencing homelessness will be offered goods and services. According to most-recent...
stlpublicradio.org
Black-owned dispensary ViolaSTL bucks cannabis industry trend with new downtown shop
ViolaSTL, a cannabis dispensary outlet, is serving medicinal patients at its 2001 Olive Street location and is the only African American owned shop in the downtown St. Louis area. Dan Pettigrew, managing partner, and Jamil Taylor, director of operations, has a third teammate on the ViolaSTL ownership team — former...
metrostlouis.org
East Riverfront MetroLink Station to Temporarily Close Starting January 30
Starting on Monday, January 30, the East Riverfront MetroLink Station in East St. Louis will be temporarily closed to allow Metro Transit crews to perform work at the station, including platform improvements and staircase replacement. The East Riverfront MetroLink Station is expected to be closed for at least two months to accommodate the construction work.
edglentoday.com
Ameren Illinois Continues Modernization of Natural Gas System in Madison County
– Ameren Illinois customers in Madison County will be the beneficiaries of a $39 million investment the company is making to modernize its natural gas energy delivery infrastructure. Beginning in mid-April, approximately 90 contractors, working on behalf of Ameren Illinois, will start construction to upgrade a seven-mile stretch of natural...
edglentoday.com
Wire Teardown At Sixth and Piasa in Alton
Ameren Illinois crew members were busy Monday morning outside the old Lenhardt Tool and Die building at Sixth and Piasa in Alton. The Ameren Illinois workers were bringing down power lines right outside the building where demolition is planned in the near future.
KMOV
Parkway students, parents, and even the schools celebrate early news of a snow day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schools across the St. Louis region are making the call to cancel classes for Wednesday ahead of a snow system tracking toward the metro that could bring a wide range of snowfall. In the list of schools with students staying home is the Parkway School...
With car break-ins on the rise, downtown visitors opt to pay for a little peace of mind
St. Louis police are investigating car break-ins at entertainment venues over the weekend. At Enterprise Center on Sunday, some people said they were taking extra measures because of the recent break-ins before heading to the Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock show.
edglentoday.com
Enterprise Zone Expansion Opens Up New Opportunities for Development in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE – A key business corridor in and around downtown Edwardsville is now eligible for additional state and local incentives for new and existing development projects. The new incentives have been made possible by a Gateway Enterprise Zone expansion that was initiated last year by City officials and approved in December by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
myleaderpaper.com
Boys reportedly damage gate at Arnold rec center outdoor pool
Arnold Police are trying to identify two boys who reportedly broke into the outdoor pool area at the Arnold Recreation Center, 1695 Missouri State Road. They allegedly were seen playing on the water slides, and rec center employees chased them away before officers arrived, Arnold Police reported. Employees called police...
edglentoday.com
Waterloo Queen of Hearts Jackpot Exceeds $1.5 Million
WATERLOO - The jackpot for the Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing continues to grow - Tuesday night’s jackpot total was $1,574218, a substantial increase from last week’s jackpot of $1,397,265. Event organizers expect the final jackpot to reach the $2 million limit. Card #12 was revealed to be...
timesnewspapers.com
The Village Bar: Serving Up Better Burgers & Handmade Onion Rings In Des Peres
Tucked inside the red-and-white striped building at 12247 Manchester Road in Des Peres is the neighborhood bar and grill known as The Village Bar. Popular among the Des Peres/Kirkwood-area lunch crowds and sports fans looking to catch the big game after work, The Village Bar boasts some of the best burgers in St. Louis, according to owner Mark Disper.
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits.
Crews in Belleville and Waterloo prepare for winter storm
In Belleville, Illinois, trucks will be ready to clear snow routes on Tuesday, and primary routes will be the first to be cleared in this community.
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
