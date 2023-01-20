Read full article on original website
People kept calling me a different name for years – then I bumped into my identical stranger living in the same town
A MAN was puzzled why people kept calling him by a different name - until he discovered he had a doppelganger. Retired priest Neil Richardson bumped into his identical stranger twin John Jemison when they both went on a coach trip. The duo discovered that apart from their looks, they...
The 10 best living rooms of the year – our pick of the most beautiful designs we've seen
2022 been a fantastic year for interior design. Our homes and their functions have shifted and design has followed, with designers producing spaces that are elegant and sculptural, yet functional and transitional all at once. It's been a hard task to cherry-pick our favorites, but trawling through the archives it's...
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Inside Whoopi Goldberg’s Historic Real Estate Portfolio
Whoopi Goldberg was born and raised in Manhattan, and by all accounts will always consider herself a New Yorker. However, the multihyphenate has spent a considerable amount of time in California, and she’s owned some rather luxurious residences on both coasts over the past few decades. Goldberg (whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson) grew up in the Chelsea-Elliott Houses in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, which is where she lived until she moved to California after getting married in 1973 when she was just 18.
Should You Paint Your Walls And Ceilings The Same Color?
When painting your home, the color of your ceiling is just as important as the color of your walls. However, should you paint them both the same color?
How to Declutter Your Home Room-by-Room, According to Pro Organizers
If you’ve ever wondered how to declutter your home, you know that cleaning out junk can be a real bust. Where to begin? And how much to do? You may think that deep cleaning everything from the hidden space behind the blinds to reorganizing every single closet in the house is in your near future. But in reality, there are key areas to focus on to make a tidier space overall as opposed to clearing out every nook and cranny—because that can wait until official spring cleaning routines kick in.
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
Clothing from 1600s shipwreck shows how the 1 percent lived
Years of research have raised more questions than answers regarding the spectacular contents of a 17th-century shipwreck in the Netherlands, which includes some of the most important clothing discoveries ever made in Europe. The shipwreck was discovered in 2009 by a local diving club in Texel, an island in the...
Dr. Dre Sells Mediterranean-Style Calabasas Home for $6 Million
Hip-hop icon Dr. Dre has found a buyer for his Mediterranean-style Calabasas mansion, according to Dirt. The 9,378-square-foot house fetched $6 million, making for a roughly $1 million profit from when the rap mogul bought the place back in 2018. Settled on a private cul-de-sac in a gated community, the...
One Front-Row Seat at the André Leon Talley Auction, Please
André Leon Talley changed how the world looks. As the one-time creative director of Vogue, the mentee of Diana Vreeland, and the very definition of a public fashion editor, Talley’s persona and fervent love for fashion solidified his place in the canon of culture. (Pop culture too—at the turn of the 2010s, he served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model.) Often the only Black editor in the room—a 1994 New Yorker profile referred to him as “the only one”—he urged the industry to change its lily-white image, though his efforts to use the fantasy of fashion to nudge that vision into reality weren’t always fruitful. But as a walking encyclopedia of fashion’s traditions, and a living advertisement for the industry’s transformative promise, Talley proved that a Black man from humble origins, and a loud gay man who dressed like one, could make the world listen. When he died in 2022, his absence felt seismic.
Michael B. Jordan Lists Farmhouse-Style Encino Home for $13 Million
Michael B. Jordan may be gearing up for the March release of his directorial debut Creed III, which he also stars in, but the actor still found time to put his sprawling Los Angeles farmhouse-style property on the market for just under $13 million. Clocking in at about 12,300 square feet, the modern structure hosts eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and an additional four half-baths.
This Couple's RV Is Basically a Mansion on Wheels and TikTok is Obsessed
Three words: Tiny living goals!
The Enduring Appeal of “Ugly” Design
There is something irresistible about the ugly duckling, even before its grand metamorphosis into (spoiler alert) an adult swan. He’s gangly, his feathers look weird, his proportions are off, and every other animal he encounters on his journey notices this and comments on it. The moral of this beloved fairy tale is that beauty and its antithesis, ugliness, are meaningful only in context. The “ugly” duckling was just the victim of a temporary category error, he wasn’t actually ugly.
It Took Two Renovations to Make This Sag Harbor House Feel Like Home
Maureen McDermott of Winter McDermott Design didn’t realize—when she began a major renovation of her Sag Harbor, Long Island, abode in 2020—that she was recreating her childhood home. Deep into the process, though, it dawned on her. Months after her mother’s death, she had unknowingly embarked on recreating the house her parents had raised her in—the one her mother took great pride in.
Tom Ford Buys Eco-Modernist Palm Beach Mansion for $51 Million
It turns out that fashion icon Tom Ford was the buyer of a $51 million Palm Beach, Florida, mansion near the end of last year, according to Mansion Global. The deal was made off-market, but records show that the seller paid a little under $36 million for the modern structure in 2021, making for a hefty profit on their end. The sale came shortly after it was reported that Estée Lauder Companies would acquire the mogul’s eponymous brand in a $2.8 billion deal.
Sophie Bille Brahe’s Antique Fountain is the Ultimate Enchantment
What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we know—from small-business owners to designers, artists, and actors—to tell us the story behind one of their most prized possessions. Who?. Ever since...
Twitter Auction: An Authentic Twitter Bird Statue Could Be Yours—For $21,000
Ever wanted to own an authentic Twitter bird statue? Today’s your lucky day. In a 27-hour blitz Twitter auction—the latest installment to the madness that is Elon Musk buying Twitter—the tech giant is selling off furniture and decor from its San Francisco headquarters. Organized through Heritage Global Partners, the sale is undeniably full of some nice stuff: There are Eames molded plywood lounge chairs, a Womb chair, a few Bertoia Diamond chairs, and a Fritz Hansen chair, to name a few. As one Twitter user pointed out, the company does have solid taste when it comes to midcentury-modern furniture—although many of the pieces now cost more than their original value. Of course, there’s also plenty of strange things, like a pack of 70,000 KN95 masks—if that feels like too much, don’t worry, there’s also a lot with 20,800 masks.
How to Clean Tile Floors—From Ceramic to Cement Surfaces
Knowing how to clean tile floors is not a one-approach-tackles-all situation. From ceramic and marble to porcelain and vinyl, a rudimentary tile cleaning approach is not always the same. That means cleaning tile floors, or any tile in general, may require several tactics. “Each tile type absorbs stains differently and has its own way that it needs to be properly cleaned,” says Janice Stewart, the owner of Castle Keepers House Cleaners in Charleston, South Carolina. “Also, some tiles are more porous than others.” For instance, using bleach to remove a wine stain from vintage ceramic tile may result in yellowing. Here, five common materials and tips on how to clean tile floors in any room—from the kitchen to the porch to the bathroom.
A Vintage IKEA Dresser Was the Heart of This Amsterdam Home
What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we know—from small-business owners to designers, artists, and actors—to tell us the story behind one of their most prized possessions. Who?. Alyssa Neilson...
Tour a Delightful San Francisco Home That Nods to Family Heritage
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If there’s an upside to San Francisco’s famously labyrinthine bureaucracy for securing construction permits, it’s that the process affords plenty of time for...
