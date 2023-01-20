Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT TAPING SPOILERS FROM KISSIMMEE, FL FOR 2/2 AND 2/9
The following results are in the order that they were taped. Tom Hannifan and Gia Miller came out for commentary. Dave Penzer asked the crowd to stand for a 10-Bell salute for Jay Briscoe. The set up for the show had the hardcam facing the bleachers as opposed to the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT HONORS JAY BRISCOE AT TONIGHT'S TAPING, WHAT IS SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW AND MORE
Impact Wrestling opened up tonight's TV taping in Florida with a ten bell salute for Jay Briscoe. We are told the taping was sold out to the point they had standing room only spots. Tomorrow, Impact will be taping the following:. *X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve in a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GREAT MUTA'S FINAL MATCH NOTES & NEWS
Keiji Mutoh wrestled as the Great Muta for the final time earlier today at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta teamed with Sting and Darby Allin defeated AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. The Great Kabuki, who was Muta's storyline father in WCW, appeared before the match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, BRISCOE TRIBUTES, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S EPISODE AND MORE
Former WWE star Zach Gowen and his family were visiting at tonight's Smackdown taping. Gowen last wrestled for WWE back in 2004. He still competes independently and works as a motivational speaker. Liv Morgan defeated Xia Li in a dark match prior to the live Smackdown broadcast. Kevin Owens and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR THIS WEDNESDAY
The updated lineup for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Lexington, Kentucky at the Rupp Arena:. *Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks. *Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy & Hook vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy with Stokely Hathaway. *AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
KEIJI MUTOH TO FACE TOP NEW JAPAN STAR IN RETIREMENT MATCH
At today's Wrestle Kingdom event in Yokohama, Keiji Mutoh challenged Tetsuya Naito for his farewell show next month at the Tokyo Dome, which Naito accepted. Mutoh's more infamous personality, The Great Muta, will have his final match tomorrow night, teaming with AEW's Sting and Darby Allin.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES HUGE INTERPROMOTIONAL JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT EVENT
Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible event on NJPW World pay per view, powered by LEC!. It’s the first ever All Star Junior Festival in Korakuen Hall! Junior heavyweights from across the world, independent to major leagues will all be in action on a once in a lifetime card!
Pro Wrestling Insider
OWENS VS. SOLO SET FOR NIGHT BEFORE RUMBLE, GOWEN ON WWE VISIT AND MORE
Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced for next Friday's Smackdown. We reported last night former WWE star Zach Gowen was backstage at Smackdown. Gowen tweeted:. Will Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble Match?: WWE After the Bell, Jan. 20, 2023.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT'S SCHEDULED FOR THIS WEEK'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PROGRAMMING
Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The North. This week's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice. *Elimination Match: Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin vs. Callihan to determine the top contender to Impact Championship..
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CONFIRMS CHANGE TO RAW
WWE announced the following on their website, confirming our report from this afternoon about a creative change for Monday's Raw 30:. Weeks of tumultuousness and questionable decision making has caused dissension in The Bloodline. A wild Royal Rumble contract signing between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, left The Bloodline wiped out in the ring and Sami Zayn holding the contract.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *Sami Zayn enters the Bloodline's Tribal Court. *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KAZARIAN ON IMPACT WRESTLING'S PRESS PASS PODCAST
Frankie Kazarian Is The Special Guest On The Press Pass Podcast on Wednesday, January 25th at 2pm EST. IMPACT Wrestling Star Will Talk About His Shocking Return At The Hard To Kill Pay-View-View In Atlanta. Frankie Kazarian - 5-time X Division Champion and 3-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion -...
Pro Wrestling Insider
1/21 WWE NXT IN MELBOURNE, FLORIDA RESULTS
WWE NXT returned to Melbourne, Florida last night. Here are the results:. *Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana. *Wendy Choo pinned Elektra Lopez. *Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon. *Indi Hartwell pinned Tiffany Stratton. Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. *Tyler Bate defeated Charlie Dempsey. *Apollo Crews &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Adam Rank of NFL Total Access made AEW references while talking about Jacksonville Jaguars versus Kansas City Chiefs playoff game. Shop AEW has limited edition Kenny Omega T-shirts for this past week's Top Rope Tuesday, The House of Black membership illustration sticker and Hangman Page and Kenny Omega Versus Young Bucks Revolution 2020 posters for Matchup Monday.
Pro Wrestling Insider
STING TEASES FINAL JAPAN APPEARANCE, FULL KEIJI MUTO'S RETIREMENT SHOW CARD
Pro Wrestling NOAH announced the full card for Keiji Muto's retirement show, also featuring talent from NJPW, AJPW, DDT, Dragongate, TJPW and former NXT talent. Sting also teased that today may have been his last appearance in Japan:
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE HEADING TO LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Lexington, Kentucky:. *Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks. *Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy & Hook vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy with Stokely Hathaway. *AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews. *Britt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CLASSIC WWF SUPERSTARS EPISODES ADDED TO WWE NETWORK AND MORE
This month's classic WWE Network addition is more episodes of WWF Superstars, taking the series through July 1996. On this week's 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson speak with Buff Bagwell. Bagwell discusses his career, his neck injury on WCW Thunder, his sobriety and his "new chapter". Mansoor,
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPUPDOWNDOWN LIVE EVENT THIS SUNDAY, THE MIZ STARES DOWN CENA AND MORE
The Miz posts online WWE 2K 23 marketing featuring staring contest with John Cena.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MONTEZ FORD & BIANCA BELAIR ON NBC NFL COVERAGE RECAP
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Montez Ford appeared before today's Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on NBC, promoting the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. Belair noted this Monday was the big anniversary. She promised a lot of "drama and high stakes involved" on the show.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Matt Camp and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Jakara Jackson versus Nikkita Lyons. They lock up and Jackson avoids a round kick from Lyons. Jackson with a take down and Lyons kicks her away. Lyons with a double wrist lock. Jackson with a hammer lock. Lyons goes for a drop toe hold and she finally gets Jackson down. Lyons with a front face lock. Lyons gets a near fall. Lyons with a side head lock but Jackson sends Lyons into the turnbuckles. Lyons misses a kick and gets caught in the ropes. Jackson sends Lyons to the mat. Jackson goes to the apron and connects with knees. Jackson with forearms. Jackson with a Fujiwara arm bar. Jackson with a top wrist lock. Jackson with an arm bar. Lyons tries to pick up Jackson and she cannot get her up. Jackson with a chin bar but Lyons with a side slam.
