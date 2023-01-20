Your announcers are Matt Camp and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Jakara Jackson versus Nikkita Lyons. They lock up and Jackson avoids a round kick from Lyons. Jackson with a take down and Lyons kicks her away. Lyons with a double wrist lock. Jackson with a hammer lock. Lyons goes for a drop toe hold and she finally gets Jackson down. Lyons with a front face lock. Lyons gets a near fall. Lyons with a side head lock but Jackson sends Lyons into the turnbuckles. Lyons misses a kick and gets caught in the ropes. Jackson sends Lyons to the mat. Jackson goes to the apron and connects with knees. Jackson with forearms. Jackson with a Fujiwara arm bar. Jackson with a top wrist lock. Jackson with an arm bar. Lyons tries to pick up Jackson and she cannot get her up. Jackson with a chin bar but Lyons with a side slam.

2 DAYS AGO