ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 2

Clint Cervenka
3d ago

that is incredible to me. good for you wild man. I bet you're going to have to get used to sleeping on the bed again.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paradise Post

Frustratons aired as Gold Nugget Parade removes gunfire

PARADISE — The decision to remove the Devil Mountain Brigade from the Gold Nugget Parade has put the Gold Nugget Museum under fire by many locals. The board of directors made the decision Jan. 12 at which point the museum sent out a press release detailing the change going forward.
PARADISE, CA
Plumas County News

The Grizzly Bite celebrates grand opening Saturday

This week marked the soft opening of Indian Valley’s newest eatery and watering hole, The Grizzly Bite. Open Thursday through Monday, sun up to sun down, they offer a mouth savoring array of both breakfast and pizza, including a fun twist on the traditional pie with their breakfast pizza! Using only high quality, hand-picked ingredients the menu is as delicious as it is fun.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City

YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land. The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
YUBA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Chico this week for signal construction project

CHICO, Calif. — Planning on driving on East Avenue this week? You may want to take a detour while passing near Cactus Avenue. City of Chico officials said construction work on a signal project near the intersection of East and Cactus will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and last until Friday, Jan. 27. During this time, city officials said outside lane closures will be in effect.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Southbound Skyway reopens after crash

PARADISE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Skyway has reopened between Paradise and Chico after a truck overturned Monday morning. The CHP said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Lookout Point. Officers said they shut down the road when they arrived. The driver of the truck drove onto the...
PARADISE, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 13-19: Ice and snow wreaks havoc

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 13-19 January 13. Uninvited visitor.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Crash Near Grass Valley Results in Two Injuries

Two People Hospitalized Following Moonshine Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash north of Grass Valley ended up with two people being hospitalized on January 16. The collision occurred along Moonshine Road near Camptonville around 1:42 p.m. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the California Highway Patrol (CHP), responded to the accident scene.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE at scene of abandoned warehouse on fire Sunday in Gridley

GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is at the scene of a structure fire in Gridley on Sunday that briefly closed the railroad in the area. CAL FIRE says that the fire started at around 7:44 a.m. at a warehouse that has been abandoned for 10-15 years. Transients are known to camp at the warehouse.
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Food insecurity grows amongst Chico State students

The Chico State Basic Needs Project is seeing a rise in students using the Wildcat Food Pantry on campus. Food insecurity grows amongst Chico State students. The Chico State Basic Needs Project is seeing a rise in students using the Wildcat Food Pantry on campus.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson Police Department implements program to help people with special needs

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department will be maintaining a new program, SNAP, or Special Needs Alert Program. The program is designed to help police and fire first responders “in being more responsive during emergencies” for those with special needs within the City of Anderson. It will...
actionnewsnow.com

2 men sentenced for armed carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two men arrested for a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino in October 2022 were sentenced in Tehama County. The Tehama County District Attorney says Joseph Lodge was sentenced to six years in state prison for carjacking and a special allegation of possession of a gun.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy