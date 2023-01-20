Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
LATEST LEGEND HEADING TO RAW 30
PWInsider.com has confirmed you can add WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to the list of legends set for WWE's Raw 30 this Monday in Philadelphia. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILERS: FORMER NXT STAR AND MORE AT IMPACT TAPING
Steph De Lander (the former Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) debuted at tonight's Impact Wrestling taping in Florida as a heel. There was also an angle where former NWA Women's Tag Team Champions The Hex, Marti Belle & Allysin Kay returned at the behest of Jim Mitchell. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Adam Rank of NFL Total Access made AEW references while talking about Jacksonville Jaguars versus Kansas City Chiefs playoff game. Shop AEW has limited edition Kenny Omega T-shirts for this past week's Top Rope Tuesday, The House of Black membership illustration sticker and Hangman Page and Kenny Omega Versus Young Bucks Revolution 2020 posters for Matchup Monday.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Exclusive: Ethan Page & Stokely Hathaway Make Their Entrance | AEW Rampage, 1/20/23. Can Jungle Boy Jack Perry Out Power All Ego Ethan Page? | AEW Rampage. 1/20/23. Does Jade Cargill Make It 49 Wins in a Row? | AEW Rampage, 1/20/23. Does Daniel Garcia End Action Andretti Winning Ways?...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GREAT MUTA'S FINAL MATCH NOTES & NEWS
Keiji Mutoh wrestled as the Great Muta for the final time earlier today at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta teamed with Sting and Darby Allin defeated AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. The Great Kabuki, who was Muta's storyline father in WCW, appeared before the match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
OWENS VS. SOLO SET FOR NIGHT BEFORE RUMBLE, GOWEN ON WWE VISIT AND MORE
Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced for next Friday's Smackdown. We reported last night former WWE star Zach Gowen was backstage at Smackdown. Gowen tweeted:. Will Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble Match?: WWE After the Bell, Jan. 20, 2023. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE MIZ PRAISES STEPHANIE AND MORE WWE NOTES
The Miz Praises Stephanie McMahon's Time At WWE | TMZ Sports. You can now get an autographed photo of Ronda Rousey on WWE Shop for $79.99. Each autographed photo is hand numbered with a tamper evident hologram for authenticity. The site also has a Golden Moments of 2022 Liv Signature Series Morgan Money in the Bank collage plaque with ring used canvas for $199.99. They also have a New York Yankees Lucha mask available for $79.99.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WBD BLOCKING AEW FROM DOING A LARGER TRIBUTE FOR JAY BRISCOE?, FTR-WWE?, YOUNG ROCK AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. How do you feel about the reports WBD didn't allow AEW to have a larger segment honoring Jay Briscoe?. Even before the show aired, there was a vibe from backstage at the AEW taping that there wasn't going to be much allowed regarding Briscoe's passing on the show. Dave Scherer and I noted that afternoon on The We Don't Need No Stinkin' Name Show that AEW would do everything they could to honor and assist the Briscoe family and on screen, whatever they did would likely be in direct correlation with what WBD allowed them to do.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: A TOURNAMENT, MORE PEOPLE ENTER THE ROYAL RUMBLE, RAW XXX IS COMING, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We take a look at what happened last week with Kevin Owens and The Bloodline. We see vehicles arriving at the building and The Bloodline emerge and Sami is in a good mood. Jimmy and Jey reciprocate but Roman, Paul, and Solo do not.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, BRISCOE TRIBUTES, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S EPISODE AND MORE
Former WWE star Zach Gowen and his family were visiting at tonight's Smackdown taping. Gowen last wrestled for WWE back in 2004. He still competes independently and works as a motivational speaker. Liv Morgan defeated Xia Li in a dark match prior to the live Smackdown broadcast. Kevin Owens and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HEALTH UPDATE ON SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM
Former WWE Champion Superstar Graham's wife Valerie posted the following health updates on his official Facebook page:. "They’re going to remove another line from his neck in an hour or so… please pray and agree with me for his safety. Praise report… his kidneys have started working again!...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: MAJOR CHANGE TO SEGMENT FOR RAW 30 THIS MONDAY
There has been a major creative change for this Monday's Raw 30, PWInsider.com can exclusively confirm. Initially, Monday's Raw in Philadelphia was to feature a Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony that would include a number of members of that dynasty's past generations, including WWE Hall of Famers Afa, Sika and Rikishi as well as former Samoan SWAT Team and Headshrinkers member Samu appearing.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CONFIRMS CHANGE TO RAW
WWE announced the following on their website, confirming our report from this afternoon about a creative change for Monday's Raw 30:. Weeks of tumultuousness and questionable decision making has caused dissension in The Bloodline. A wild Royal Rumble contract signing between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, left The Bloodline wiped out in the ring and Sami Zayn holding the contract.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT'S SCHEDULED FOR THIS WEEK'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PROGRAMMING
Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The North. This week's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice. *Elimination Match: Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin vs. Callihan to determine the top contender to Impact Championship..
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE 2K 23 UPDATE
With WWE 2K media events scheduled for this weekend in San Antonio and Raw is XXX tomorrow it would make sense that the cover will be revealed tomorrow. A data miner reportedly found the cover art for the videogame featuring John Cena through the Xbox online store. But that was never officially substantiated.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPUPDOWNDOWN LIVE EVENT THIS SUNDAY, THE MIZ STARES DOWN CENA AND MORE
The Miz posts online WWE 2K 23 marketing featuring staring contest with John Cena. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT HONORS JAY BRISCOE AT TONIGHT'S TAPING, WHAT IS SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW AND MORE
Impact Wrestling opened up tonight's TV taping in Florida with a ten bell salute for Jay Briscoe. We are told the taping was sold out to the point they had standing room only spots. Tomorrow, Impact will be taping the following:. *X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve in a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER NEW JAPAN STAR OFFICIALLY DEBUTS: 1/20 WWE NXT IN FT. PIERCE, FLORIDA RESULTS
WWE returned to Fort Pierce tonight with the latest NXT show here:. *Tiffany Stratton defreated Wendy Choo. *Axiom pinned Oro Mensah, but was attacked by Karl Fredericks. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter pinned former BELLATOR fighter Lola Vice, who was managed by Elektra Lopez. *The Schism...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CLASSIC WWF SUPERSTARS EPISODES ADDED TO WWE NETWORK AND MORE
This month's classic WWE Network addition is more episodes of WWF Superstars, taking the series through July 1996. On this week's 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson speak with Buff Bagwell. Bagwell discusses his career, his neck injury on WCW Thunder, his sobriety and his "new chapter". Mansoor,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CASSANDRO BIOPIC DEBUTS AT SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL
The new biopic Cassandro debuted tonight at the Sundance Film Festival, and will have several more screenings during the coming week. Variety has an interview with director Roger Ross Williams talking about how he got Gael Garcia Bernal to sing on to the project and more. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Comments / 0