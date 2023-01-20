ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wichitabyeb.com

Crumbl Cookies is headed to NewMarket Square

It did not take long for someone to take over the former Freezing Moo space in NewMarket Square at 2755 N. Maize Road. The shopping center in northwest Wichita confirmed that Crumbl Cookies is on the way. This would be the stores third location in the Wichita area following their...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita By E.B.’s Top 500,000 Vietnamese restaurants: An Pho

If you drive outside of Wichita, there aren’t too many places to grab a bowl of pho. Did you know, though, there’s a Vietnamese restaurant located inside the Kansas Star Casino called An Pho? It’s strategically located right by the baccarat tables and open until midnight on the weekdays and 1 a.m. on the weekend.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
WICHITA, KS
KRMG

Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout

KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
DODGE CITY, KS
KWCH.com

1 critical, damaged power lines after crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash at West 11th Street near Tyler in west Wichita. The crash closed 11th Street between Waddington and Roland. Wichita police says no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash. Evergy was on the scene working...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Sheriff: Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle in backseat of pickup truck

GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge. The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 80th Street, north-northeast of Geuda Springs. The sheriff's office said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup and he had hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat.
GEUDA SPRINGS, KS
KWCH.com

Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita

After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
KANSAS STATE

