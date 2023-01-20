Read full article on original website
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
wichitabyeb.com
Crumbl Cookies is headed to NewMarket Square
It did not take long for someone to take over the former Freezing Moo space in NewMarket Square at 2755 N. Maize Road. The shopping center in northwest Wichita confirmed that Crumbl Cookies is on the way. This would be the stores third location in the Wichita area following their...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita By E.B.’s Top 500,000 Vietnamese restaurants: An Pho
If you drive outside of Wichita, there aren’t too many places to grab a bowl of pho. Did you know, though, there’s a Vietnamese restaurant located inside the Kansas Star Casino called An Pho? It’s strategically located right by the baccarat tables and open until midnight on the weekdays and 1 a.m. on the weekend.
Restaurant inspections: Decomposing mice, bug in alcohol bottle, leaky sink in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
Best state to drive in? Kansas ranks in the top 10, but Wichita is another story
A survey recently gave the Sunflower State high marks for best states to drive, but an analysis of cities released last year put Wichita at 34th for worst drivers.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
kmuw.org
Permits for duplexes in Wichita nearly doubled in 2022. It hasn’t come without concern.
The rising number of duplex developments in Wichita is bringing with it a tension between some neighborhoods and the demand for more affordable housing. The number of building permits issued in Wichita for two-family residential homes nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022, from 410 to 750. Stan Longhofer, director of...
Man charged after stealing car with Wichita girl in it, driving to Oklahoma, says he is glad she is safe
Benjamin Brady, 34, arrested and charged with kidnapping and theft, said he is glad the girl in the back seat of the car he stole is safe.
Wichita in Stage 1 of drought response plan; how do the City’s water sources look?
With a continued drought in much of Kansas, the City of Wichita is now in Stage 1 of its drought response plan.
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
Car chase in south Kansas ends after fiery crash
A car chase in south Kansas over the weekend ended in a fiery crash.
KWCH.com
KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
KWCH.com
1 critical, damaged power lines after crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash at West 11th Street near Tyler in west Wichita. The crash closed 11th Street between Waddington and Roland. Wichita police says no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash. Evergy was on the scene working...
KAKE TV
Sheriff: Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle in backseat of pickup truck
GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge. The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 80th Street, north-northeast of Geuda Springs. The sheriff's office said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup and he had hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat.
Two people hurt after vehicle chase in west Wichita
Two people are hurt after a vehicle chase ended in a crash in west Wichita early Sunday morning, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snowfall moving east tonight, cool temps tomorrow
Snow has tracked across most of the Sunflower State today. The highest amounts reported so far have been 10″ of snow in Dighton and Oakley. Moisture will keep pushing east overnight. Flurries will linger into the late evening for portions of Northcentral Kansas, but drier air will move in...
KWCH.com
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
Fire damages south Wichita apartment building
Fire damaged a single-story apartment building in south Wichita. It happened around 7:00 p.m. Thursday night in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, near Pawnee.
