ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
mma.org

MMA announces Innovation Award winners

On Jan. 20, the Massachusetts Municipal Association announced the three winners of the MMA’s annual Kenneth Pickard Innovation Award during its 44th Annual Meeting & Trade Show. The award is named in honor of Kenneth Pickard, the executive secretary of the Massachusetts League of Cities and Towns from 1969...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mma.org

MMA announces town report winners

Barnstable, Southborough and Tisbury took the top prizes in their respective categories in the MMA’s Annual Town Report Contest, the winners of which were recognized during the MMA Annual Meeting & Trade Show on Jan. 20. The following nine communities received awards:. 1st place: Barnstable. 2nd place: Arlington. 3rd...
BARNSTABLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy