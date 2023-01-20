ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

ideastream.org

Homestead Water and Sewer Program

The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Have luggage, will travel: Olmsted Dates and Data

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- There are good people in this world. We found that to be the case this weekend. Bob and I were on our way to visit our daughter’s family. We were on Ohio 83, heading south to pick up Interstate 71 in Lodi. Bob received a phone call when we were about 10 minutes south of Ohio 82.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Concrete shortages affecting completion time of projects

CLEVELAND — Apprentices at the Cement Masons Local 404 are learning the business. ​But the business needs concrete, and Union President Paul Metcalf said there’s a shortage of it. “Where we’re seeing the impact of it is with our contractors not being able to get the volume of...
CLEVELAND, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County

CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Parma Police Department combats nation-wide staffing shortages

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department said they are doing everything they can to combat the staffing shortages at their department, which is also a nation-wide problem. Officer Sean McBride is one officer who recently joined the department through a program called service credit transfer. "I started my...
PARMA, OH
sciotopost.com

Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud

CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Lake Wapusun RV Resort upgrading amenities, adding events

The new owners of Lake Wapusun RV Resort continue to make improvements and add amenities to the camping resort in Amish and Mohican country, approximately 32 miles northeast of Mount Vernon. Lake Wapusun (lakewapusun.com) offers family camping and is located between Wooster and Loudonville at 10787 Molter Road in Shreve,...
SHREVE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Householder trial: How federal prosecutors say the former Ohio House speaker pulled off the biggest bribery scheme in state history: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. On July 21, 2020, federal investigators swarmed the farm of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, launching the news of the $60 million bribery scheme behind the $1 billion FirstEnergy bailout. Five men were arrested.
OHIO STATE

