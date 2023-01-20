Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOberlin, OH
ideastream.org
Homestead Water and Sewer Program
The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
Have luggage, will travel: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- There are good people in this world. We found that to be the case this weekend. Bob and I were on our way to visit our daughter’s family. We were on Ohio 83, heading south to pick up Interstate 71 in Lodi. Bob received a phone call when we were about 10 minutes south of Ohio 82.
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
spectrumnews1.com
Concrete shortages affecting completion time of projects
CLEVELAND — Apprentices at the Cement Masons Local 404 are learning the business. But the business needs concrete, and Union President Paul Metcalf said there’s a shortage of it. “Where we’re seeing the impact of it is with our contractors not being able to get the volume of...
Scenes from Tom Hanks’ latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto,’ were shot on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio audiences are loving “A Man Called Otto.” Sony Pictures Entertainment reported that the latest Tom Hanks film, released earlier this month, is over-performing in the Midwest with older moviegoers. It turns out that Cleveland connections abound in the film, which tells the story...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland radio company sues Lorain County Commissioners over communications system
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Commissioners are facing more fallout after voting down a new radio system earlier this month. 19 News has uncovered a lawsuit filed by Cleveland Communications, Inc. against the commissioners. The company was awarded the bid to provide a new communications system for police,...
Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County
CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
spectrumnews1.com
Parma Police Department combats nation-wide staffing shortages
PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department said they are doing everything they can to combat the staffing shortages at their department, which is also a nation-wide problem. Officer Sean McBride is one officer who recently joined the department through a program called service credit transfer. "I started my...
sciotopost.com
Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
‘Absolutely shocked’: Rittman residents learn city overtaxed them for more than a decade
"I was absolutely shocked," said resident Malissa Bise. "Their job is to serve us. Their job is to know the laws. If they made a mistake, they should pay it back."
Mount Vernon News
Lake Wapusun RV Resort upgrading amenities, adding events
The new owners of Lake Wapusun RV Resort continue to make improvements and add amenities to the camping resort in Amish and Mohican country, approximately 32 miles northeast of Mount Vernon. Lake Wapusun (lakewapusun.com) offers family camping and is located between Wooster and Loudonville at 10787 Molter Road in Shreve,...
Fox 8 cuts out of ‘Accused’ early, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What happened at the end of the series premiere of “Accused” on Sunday night? That’s what viewers of the new Fox crime anthology series are asking after WJW Channel 8 cut to a commercial early, robbing the audience of the climactic conclusion. Turns out,...
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
Householder trial: How federal prosecutors say the former Ohio House speaker pulled off the biggest bribery scheme in state history: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. On July 21, 2020, federal investigators swarmed the farm of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, launching the news of the $60 million bribery scheme behind the $1 billion FirstEnergy bailout. Five men were arrested.
