auburntigers.com
Carnicella earns first SEC freshman of the week honors of the 2023 season
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn freshman Kaitlyn Carnicella has been awarded SEC freshman of the week honors after her first weekend of dual matches on the Plains, the league office announced on Wednesday. The Whippany, New Jersey native's weekend was highlighted by knocking off the 5th ranked singles player in...
auburntigers.com
Auburn women back on the road at Kentucky Thursday
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn women's basketball team will play their fifth road game in SEC play Thursday night when they travel to Lexington, Ky., to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Game time is 6 p.m. CT at Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers look to build on the momentum from...
auburntigers.com
Lee earns SEC Co-Gymnast of the Week
AUBURN, Ala. – For the second time in three weeks, sophomore Sunisa Lee was awarded the Southeastern Conference's Gymnast of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Sharing the honor with Lee this week is LSU's Haleigh Bryant. The St. Paul, Minnesota native tied her season best in the...
auburntigers.com
Dontavious Hill named SEC Male Field Athlete of the Week
AUBURN, Ala. – Following an impressive performance at last week's Vanderbilt Invite, Auburn senior Dontavious Hill was named the Southeastern Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. In his second meet of the season, Hill jumped 2.21m/7-3 in the men's high jump to win...
auburntigers.com
Equestrian adds three for 2023-24
AUBURN, Ala. – The nationally-ranked Auburn equestrian team announced the addition of three more student-athletes to the 2023-24 incoming class Wednesday. Joining the seven other talented newcomers will be Emily Clee, Callie Hogg and Molly Segars. "We're excited to add three standout student-athletes to our roster," head coach Greg...
auburntigers.com
No. 15 Auburn looks to defend home court, streak vs. Texas A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – With 28 consecutive victories inside Neville Arena, Auburn boasts the longest home winning streak in college basketball. It's a streak that has now spanned three seasons. The team with the next closest streak is UCLA at 19 games. Texas A&M. Jan. 25, 2023. 8 p.m. CT.
auburntigers.com
Get To Know: Alexia Tordoff
It's time to meet the Auburn equestrian freshman class as we bring you Q&As with the newcomers. Our final freshman feature of the season is Wester rider, Alexia Tordoff! She is originally from Powell, Ohio and is a business major. Q: Why Auburn?. A: "I fell in love with the...
auburntigers.com
Talking Tigers - Jason Campbell
When Jason Campbell came to Auburn, he had visions of a dual sport career. Campbell was sought after on the gridiron and the court. A meeting with head coach Tommy Tuberville reduced his college career to one sport. The four-year starter at quarterback led Auburn to the SEC championship and an unbeaten record in 2004.
auburntigers.com
Stan White passes mic to Jason Campbell as Auburn football radio analyst
AUBURN, Ala. — Former Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell, who led the Tigers to an undefeated and historic season as a senior in 2004, will take over as Auburn Sport Network's football radio analyst for the 2023 season, replacing fellow former Tiger quarterback Stan White, who served in that capacity for 22 years from 2001-22. White announced his retirement from the Auburn radio booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
