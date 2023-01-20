AUBURN, Ala. — Former Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell, who led the Tigers to an undefeated and historic season as a senior in 2004, will take over as Auburn Sport Network's football radio analyst for the 2023 season, replacing fellow former Tiger quarterback Stan White, who served in that capacity for 22 years from 2001-22. White announced his retirement from the Auburn radio booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

