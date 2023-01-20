Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
huskers.com
Husker Men Ranked 10th in National Poll
The Nebraska men's track and field team achieved its highest national ranking in eight years as it came in at No. 10 in the USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rankings released on Monday. The Nebraska men were last ranked in the top 10 during the 2015 season. The Huskers are...
huskers.com
Andrews Named A Top 100 Player Ahead of the 2023 Season
Billie Andrews was named No. 45 on the Preseason Top 100 list announced by Softball America Monday afternoon. Andrews adds this honor after being named No. 46 in the Extra Innings Extra Elite 100 list and named No. 8 on the preseason shortstops list last week. The junior was also named to the preseason Top 100 list at No. 58 by D1Softball.
huskers.com
Huskers Fall at Penn State, 76-65
Derrick Walker had 20 points to lead four Huskers in double figures, but Penn State shot 68 percent in the second half in posting a 76-65 win over Nebraska Saturday afternoon. Walker paced the Huskers with 20 points, his fourth 20-point contest, and added six rebounds and six assists for Nebraska (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten). Keisei Tominaga had 13 points, while C.J. Wilcher and.
huskers.com
Huskers Capture Third Place in RMO
Colorado Springs, Colo.- The Big Red traveled to Air Force for the Rocky Mountain Open battling five top-ranked teams to finish the night landing in third place. The No. 4 Huskers rallied throughout the meet to claim a final team score of 405.300 to finish in third place, highlighted by captain Taylor Christopulos snagging the floor event title with a score of 14.40, among his third-place all-around finish with a career-high score of 81.800.
huskers.com
Spence Shines in Big Ten Opener
Emma Spence claimed three event titles to highlight Nebraska women's gymnastics conference opener against Maryland. Spence claimed the vault, floor and all-around titles, but the Terrapins outscored the Huskers, 195.875-195.325. Rotation One. NU started rotation one on vault, tallying a team score of 49.025. Spence led the Huskers with a...
huskers.com
Huskers Sweep Bluejays, 7-0
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska men's tennis team (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) opened up its season with a resounding 7-0 win over Creighton (1-0, 0-0 Big East) at the Dillon Tennis Center on Saturday evening. The action started with doubles play where the Huskers' No. 3 pairing of Leo...
huskers.com
Jorgenson Sets Pool Record in Husker Victory
Nebraska's Gena Jorgenson set the Devaney Center Natatorium pool record, clocking a 9:53.58 to win the 1,000 freestyle, as Nebraska swimming and diving defeated Illinois, 168-132, in its final home dual of the season. Jorgenson, a freshman from Aberdeen, S.D., earned the first of ten titles for the Big Red...
huskers.com
Eight Huskers Climb All-Time Charts at Mark Colligan Memorial
The Nebraska track and field team won 17 titles with eight athletes moving up on Nebraska's all-time list at the Mark Colligan Memorial on Saturday at the Devaney Center Indoor Track. Nebraska's Taylor Latimer and Maxwell Otterdahl were named the recipients of the Mark Colligan Memorial Award, given to the...
huskers.com
Huskers Fall to No. 1 TCU
The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team lost to the No. 1 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday by a score of 4,744-4,710. Junior All-American Cecelia Ossi placed third overall with a score of 1,183. She was joined in the top five by freshman Vittoria Watts who scored a 1,180. "The team...
