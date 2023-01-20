Colorado Springs, Colo.- The Big Red traveled to Air Force for the Rocky Mountain Open battling five top-ranked teams to finish the night landing in third place. The No. 4 Huskers rallied throughout the meet to claim a final team score of 405.300 to finish in third place, highlighted by captain Taylor Christopulos snagging the floor event title with a score of 14.40, among his third-place all-around finish with a career-high score of 81.800.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO