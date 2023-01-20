CARLY SIMON UNVEILS “THAT’S THE WAY I’VE ALWAYS HEARD IT SHOULD BE” FROM FORTHCOMING LIVE AT GRAND CENTRAL

CLEVELAND, Ohio – My column last week on former Tribe pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant brought in some amazing emails from fans who had met him over the years. “I had a mysterious disease that eventually became a brain stem glioma. My summers were filled with the Cleveland Indians. Baseball made my physical pain lessen and loneliness go away … I sent letters to players, with actual letters sent back. One being from Mudcat, who was a Tribe broadcaster at the time.

