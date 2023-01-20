CARLY SIMON UNVEILS “THAT’S THE WAY I’VE ALWAYS HEARD IT SHOULD BE” FROM FORTHCOMING LIVE AT GRAND CENTRAL

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
wvxu.org
Cleveland Play House cancels February premiere of ‘I’m Back Now’
For the second time this season, Cleveland Play House is canceling an upcoming production. “I’m Back Now” was slated to premiere Feb. 4 and run throughout the month. The world premiere production was commissioned by the Roe Green Fund for American New Plays. A spokesman declined to...
Locally produced documentary series captures Cleveland's niche entrepreneurs
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There's a big picture of Cleveland that most people see, but "there's a beating heart of the city you can't see just by flying over it," Andrew Spirk says. Spirk should know: His team at Clockwork 9 creative agency has documented a few beats of that heart in their documentary series, "Artisans of the Land."
2023 St. Jude Dream Home details revealed
(WJW) — Tickets for the 2023 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale one month from Monday. This year’s modern farmhouse-style home is being built in Mayfield Village by Skoda Construction. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is valued at $600,000. Each $100 ticket gives you a chance to win the dream home, a new […]
Farm and Dairy
Mead crocks, Shirley Temple, vintage dolls, Coke cooler, and misc.
Mead crocks & others. Shirley Temple, other vint. dolls. Coke cooler, trays, soda signs, mech. bottle stoppers. Lalique, Lladro, R. Doulton, Polish pottery. Coins & currency. Waterford perfumes, vintage purses, hats. Vint. car/vehicle toys, slot car sets. Henn spongeware. Butter molds, wooden churn, stave bucket. Valentines. Teapots. Brass cow tags. Tonka, Hot Wheels, Matchbox. Oil & figural lamps. Nutting & other prints. Sports Lineup figures.
Fans’ memories of meeting Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant show faith at work – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – My column last week on former Tribe pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant brought in some amazing emails from fans who had met him over the years. “I had a mysterious disease that eventually became a brain stem glioma. My summers were filled with the Cleveland Indians. Baseball made my physical pain lessen and loneliness go away … I sent letters to players, with actual letters sent back. One being from Mudcat, who was a Tribe broadcaster at the time.
Prominent Cleveland Heights advocate for deaf sues Cleveland Clinic, accuses hospital of failing to provide sign language interpreters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prominent advocate for the deaf is suing the Cleveland Clinic over accusations that the hospital failed to provide sign language interpreters during his doctor’s appointments and hospital stays. Charles Williams, 91, of Cleveland Heights filed the suit earlier this month in federal court in...
cfhstigertimes.com
Chagrin Falls Restaurant Week
Lyndall Insurance and Mimi Vanderhaven are teaming up to sponsor downtown Chagrin Falls’s 9th annual restaurant week from January 30 to February 5. Lyndall Insurance is an insurance agency in Chagrin Falls that is family owned. Mimi Vanderhaven is an advertising agency, and home to Mimi Magazine, Northeast Ohio’s largest publication. Mimi Vanderhaven is located in Brunswick, Ohio, and focuses primarily on supporting local businesses.
Have luggage, will travel: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- There are good people in this world. We found that to be the case this weekend. Bob and I were on our way to visit our daughter’s family. We were on Ohio 83, heading south to pick up Interstate 71 in Lodi. Bob received a phone call when we were about 10 minutes south of Ohio 82.
Where sharpshooters are killing deer in Cuyahoga County: The Wake Up for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Deer are adorable. But they’re ubiquitous in Northeast Ohio. They eat our landscaping, run into our cars. A Willowick runner almost lost an ear when deer slammed into her during race.
kentwired.com
New ‘authentic’ Mexican restaurant opens in Kent
Mamacita’s restaurant opened in Kent on Dec. 2 on Main Street. Mamacita’s owner Monica Hally and her two daughters prepare all of their food from scratch each morning before opening. The family is from California and is familiar with Mexican street food. After moving to Ohio they wanted...
Cleveland Selects Nonprofit for Renovation, Management of Historic Highland Golf Course
Beyond renovations, the group will aim to protect the legacy of a course that has long served Black golfers
tourcounsel.com
Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
Terry Francona’s scooter stolen, Cleveland Guardians confirm
The Cleveland Guardians confirm that manager Terry Francona's scooter has been stolen.
akronjewishnews.com
Cleveland Jewish community remembers men killed in plane crash
Binyamin (Ben) Chafetz and Boruch Taub are being remembered by the Cleveland Jewish community for their devotion to their families, community and the Torah. The two men were killed Jan. 19 in a plane crash in New York state shortly after takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport. They were returning to Cleveland after attending a funeral when the plane being piloted by Taub developed engine trouble and crashed about 1 mile from Westchester County Airport.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic CEO, President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., Envisions Optimistic Future in Annual State of the Clinic Address
January 18, 2023 – During today’s annual State of the Clinic address, Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., outlined the challenges facing healthcare as the world moves beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. “In recent years, when I reviewed our accomplishments, we were gripped by winter surges of...
Body of kayaker who went missing from Sheffield Lake in Nov. found in western NY
The body of a 30-year-old kayaker who went missing from Lake Erie in the Sheffield Lake area in November was found Thursday in western New York, according to officials.
Keeva is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Gunselman’s To>Go sets grand opening this week with 86-cent cheeseburgers
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Gunselman’s To>Go’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The to-go location is at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River. The longtime Fairview Park restaurant’s menu has been reinvented for carryout and delivery. For the grand opening, Gunselman’s will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Boom’s Pizza readying to open Lakewood spot
Boom’s Pizza is preparing to open its new Lakewood location on Jan. 24 at 14730 Detroit Ave. Led by chef-partners Ben Bebenroth and Jonathan Bennett, the new restaurant will be housed in the former Campbell’s Sweets Factory location on the corner of Detroit Avenue and Warren Road. The name is a reference to Bebenroth’s grandfather, Boom.
