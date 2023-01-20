Two and a half years ago, with tears in my eyes, an ache in my heart, and an eight-month pregnant belly, I walked off my mother’s porch for good, and I never looked back. The month after I left was probably one of the most chaotic times of my life. My husband quit his job, I packed my house up into a 14-foot cargo trailer, moved into a new home that I bought online, then drove 2,100 miles to it with my husband and our 18-month-old daughter. I immediately hired a brand new OB-GYN and had my C-section birth alone because my husband had to stay home to watch our daughter and we knew no one in our new area. Our baby boy was born, I had my tubal ligation, and then I briefly had a cancer scare when my doctor found a suspicious mass. Thankfully, it was nothing serious.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO