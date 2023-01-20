Read full article on original website
Welcome to Sunderland, Pierre Ekwah!
Another exciting young signing, another step on the journey that Sunderland AFC is currently embarking on, and a player who can hopefully add some real value as we aim for the playoffs during the second half of the 2022/2023 season. With one week left in the window, we’ve secured a...
Fan Focus: Boro fan Jonny gives us the inside track on Sunderland’s opponents
Matthew Crichton: When the two sides last met Chris Wilder was in charge. What led to his sacking back in October?. Jonny Bullock: Speaking to other clubs. This dates back to April of last year when Sean Dyche was sacked at Burnley. Wilder, instantly became the favourite and wouldn’t shoot down the rumours after multiple attempts of asking. Then once he finally confirmed it Boro’s form dropped through the floor and ended up finishing seventh after sitting comfortably in the playoffs.
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
The Biggest Challenge Manchester City Face in Quest for League Title
Arsenal have been the biggest shock of the season so far. The players alongside their manager Mikel Arteta have surprised even themselves with their performance this season. But that is not the biggest challenge Manchester City face in their quest to retain the title. The team made a strong start...
Zinchenko prods Arsenal to all three points
The final minute of the 90 showed the two options from the summer. On one side, Lisandro Martinez, under pressure after a heavy pass from Marcus Rashford, gives a hard pass to Fred, who knocks the ball out of touch. 30 seconds later, Oleksandr Zinchenko plays the ball across the Manchester United penalty box, and Eddie Nketiah’s improvised volley won Arsenal their 50th point of the season.
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 324: Off To Old Trafford
Reading FC head to Manchester United in the FA Cup off the back of a 4-0 struggle at Stoke. The Tilehurst End Podcast is back with Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas reviewing the defeat, answering your Mailbag questions, running through the club Newsbites and a Big Match Preview for Old Trafford.
Five Things From An Unprofessional Showing At Stoke City
For all the well documented limitations of this squad, we have tolerated much as fans. We have had to come through the dark, poisonous days under Veljko Paunovic, we have had to tolerate a transfer embargo, we have tolerated an injury-ravaged squad that, at times, has punched above its weight. But this one result seemed to push their luck a bit too far with many.
Rhys Williams Returns to Liverpool From Loan
Rhys Williams has returned from being on loan at Blackpool. The defender has played there for the first half of the season. While playing for the Championship side, Williams made 17 appearances at center-back. During the 2020-21 season when Liverpool’s defense was decimated by injuries, Williams made 19 appearances for...
Two Up, Two Down: Picking out the positives & negatives from Sunderland’s win v Boro!
To lose our captain and then to have to make another injury-enforced change was far from ideal, but despite their inexperience, the players handled the game well for the most part. It was a team effort and the senior players did their bit, but it was particularly pleasing to see...
Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'
This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City Defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 to keep pace in the Premier League title race at the weekend. Erling Haaland moved two goals clear of last year’s Golden Boot-winning total of 23. Here’s a look at what storylines are trending after the win at the Etihad. 3 Up.
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Alisson Becker: Liverpool to Build on “Confident” Second Half
Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Alisson addressed the “fair” result against Chelsea:. I think the draw was fair enough for what both teams produced [and] create during the game. But we have some positive things, the clean sheet is one of them. Everybody knows the situation we are [in], we have to create, building up the confidence again and defending is part of that confidence.
Calvin Ramsay Hoping for “Special Moment” and Liverpool League Debut
When Calvin Ramsay signed for Liverpool over the summer from Aberdeen in a £4M deal, the 19-year-old right back probably would have expected to have made more than two first team appearances by the time the season hit its mid-point. An injury that delayed his debut until November and...
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane pulls level with Greaves and fires Spurs to away win
A win! Incredible! Tottenham Hotspur went across town to Craven Cottage against a Fulham team that has ambitions of their own, and in a hard fought match in the bitter cold, delayed 15 minutes by a rail closure, Tottenham got three points with a 1-0 win and Harry Kane made history — Kane scored in the first minute of extra time in the first half, a lovely low strike assisted by Son Heung-Min, that put him level with the late, great Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s joint all-time top goal scorer with 266 career goals.
West Ham United 2-0 Everton: Three Takeaways | Lampard Down and Out
It was another blown opportunity on Saturday, as Everton fell to a 2-0 defeat to fellow-strugglers West Ham United, in a strange match, played in a somewhat muted atmosphere at the cavernous London Stadium. The Hammers were absolutely there for the taking in this game between two managers in the last-chance saloon, tepid, passive and uncertain in the opening 25 minutes. The Blues overcame some early-game jitters to exert what passes for “control” in a Lampard-helmed Everton side - which unfortunately equates to a directionless, toothless possession game.
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy. There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
