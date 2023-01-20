ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

WATCH: Trespasser detained at Colorado Springs middle school

What started as an occasional check-in for the Dorn family in Colorado Springs has become a sort of ritual for the military family. WATCH: Investigation at a Colorado Springs apartment complex for a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Colorado Springs Police Department has received...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 injured in southeast Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger after a man was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police find victim shot near South Academy and Astrozon

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night, Jan. 24. According to CSPD, around 10:12 p.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard near Astrozon Boulevard about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Retro 102.5

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

New details about SWAT raids in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A series of search warrants were served on Thursday as apart of an 18 month long investigation. Colorado Springs Police said it unveiled multiple crimes including motor vehicle theft, fuel theft, and drug seizures. The four areas police said they raided, along with SWAT, spanned...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Can Colorado Have Earthquakes?

Can Colorado have earthquakes? We sure can! While Colorado doesn't see as much seismic activity as San Francisco, the Rocky Mountains sure have a history of shaking at times. Some of Colorado's biggest earthquakes are believed to have happened long before seismology equipment was able to take important measurements. Still, using the data collected at the time, we can take a closer look at some of Colorado's largest quakes that happened from around 1870 to 2023. Many were felt here in Grand Junction.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH- SWAT raids across southern Colorado, new info

VIDEO: Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd. Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

1 arrested after incident involving a ‘gasoline odor’ at a Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department had part of a road closed on Wednesday as they looked into a report of a “strong odor of gasoline.”. The incident was taking place just after 1 p.m. at the Woodbine Apartments. The area is near Bijou and Swope just south of Platte. When our crews arrived on scene, a road was blocked and it looked like the apartment complex had been evacuated.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Zoo: Sign hit by gunfire twice, suspects unknown

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Vandalized by gunfire,” the Pueblo Zoo said its sign at the corner of Pueblo Boulevard and Goodnight Avenue was apparently hit for a second time. The Pueblo Zoo posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that it hopes to have the sign repaired soon, “in order to provide the community […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)) -- Once apparently was not enough for thieves who stole a truck from a north side home Monday morning, then returned Monday afternoon to break into the residence and steal a number of valuable items. The victims, the Bang family, contacted KRDO Tuesday to explain what happened after saying that they The post Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Puppy stolen from Pet City in Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Residents lay out hopes ahead of police plan to address crime in Colorado Springs park. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) 11 News' Katie Pelton talks to experts on how to TRULY get a good night's sleep. Updated: 9 hours ago. The mayoral candidates...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police say social media is a big part of auto theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says Colorado holds the record for the most motor vehicle thefts in the country. Last week, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police served multiple search warrants in connection with an 18-month investigation...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy