The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of a local landmarkColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Don't Miss the 28th Annual Fruitcake Toss in Manitou SpringsColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
This Colorado Town Has a Donkey for a MayorColorado JillDivide, CO
Historic and Unusual Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.Sherif SaadColorado State
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison.
KKTV
WATCH: Trespasser detained at Colorado Springs middle school
What started as an occasional check-in for the Dorn family in Colorado Springs has become a sort of ritual for the military family. WATCH: Investigation at a Colorado Springs apartment complex for a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Colorado Springs Police Department has received...
KKTV
1 injured in southeast Springs shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger after a man was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
nbc11news.com
Potential ban on assault rifle sales and purchases in Colorado
Cohee's friend described their relationship as being each other's closest friends. Mesa County Opioid Response Group meets to prepare for future events. Opioid deaths increased a lot in Colorado over recent years, but one local group hopes to turn that trend around.
KKTV
Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police find victim shot near South Academy and Astrozon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night, Jan. 24. According to CSPD, around 10:12 p.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard near Astrozon Boulevard about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man […]
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
KKTV
WATCH: Puppy reportedly stolen in Colorado Springs, suspect sought
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pet City in Colorado Springs is hoping for help from the public with locating a person suspected of stealing a puppy. The crime was carried out just before 2 p.m. on Monday at the business in the Citadel Mall. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top of this article.
KKTV
New details about SWAT raids in southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A series of search warrants were served on Thursday as apart of an 18 month long investigation. Colorado Springs Police said it unveiled multiple crimes including motor vehicle theft, fuel theft, and drug seizures. The four areas police said they raided, along with SWAT, spanned...
Can Colorado Have Earthquakes?
Can Colorado have earthquakes? We sure can! While Colorado doesn't see as much seismic activity as San Francisco, the Rocky Mountains sure have a history of shaking at times. Some of Colorado's biggest earthquakes are believed to have happened long before seismology equipment was able to take important measurements. Still, using the data collected at the time, we can take a closer look at some of Colorado's largest quakes that happened from around 1870 to 2023. Many were felt here in Grand Junction.
KKTV
WATCH- SWAT raids across southern Colorado, new info
VIDEO: Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd. Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance.
KKTV
1 arrested after incident involving a ‘gasoline odor’ at a Colorado Springs apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department had part of a road closed on Wednesday as they looked into a report of a “strong odor of gasoline.”. The incident was taking place just after 1 p.m. at the Woodbine Apartments. The area is near Bijou and Swope just south of Platte. When our crews arrived on scene, a road was blocked and it looked like the apartment complex had been evacuated.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Zoo: Sign hit by gunfire twice, suspects unknown
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Vandalized by gunfire,” the Pueblo Zoo said its sign at the corner of Pueblo Boulevard and Goodnight Avenue was apparently hit for a second time. The Pueblo Zoo posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that it hopes to have the sign repaired soon, “in order to provide the community […]
Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)) -- Once apparently was not enough for thieves who stole a truck from a north side home Monday morning, then returned Monday afternoon to break into the residence and steal a number of valuable items. The victims, the Bang family, contacted KRDO Tuesday to explain what happened after saying that they The post Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000 appeared first on KRDO.
Spend the Day in Sedalia, Colorado: What to See and Where to Go
There are endless places to explore around the state of Colorado. From scenic forests with miles of trails to trendy college towns full of shops and breweries, countless adventures can be had no matter what types of activities someone is into. Obvious opportunities for fun exist in big cities like...
KKTV
WATCH: Puppy stolen from Pet City in Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Residents lay out hopes ahead of police plan to address crime in Colorado Springs park. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) 11 News' Katie Pelton talks to experts on how to TRULY get a good night's sleep. Updated: 9 hours ago. The mayoral candidates...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police say social media is a big part of auto theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says Colorado holds the record for the most motor vehicle thefts in the country. Last week, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police served multiple search warrants in connection with an 18-month investigation...
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
