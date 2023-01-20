FINALLY: DOT Says it Will Redesign Unprotected Portion of Ninth St. as Cyclists Stage ‘Die-In’

It was a terrible irony that retired CPA and 47th Ward volunteer Peter Paquette, 75, was fatally struck by a distracted driver last June while trying to cross the street at Irving Park Road (4000 N.) and Hoyne Avenue (2100 W.) in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood. It’s one of several intersections on the five-lane state-jurisdiction road where his friend local alderperson Matt Martin previously proposed installing pedestrian islands, only to have them vetoed by the Illinois Department of Transportation on the grounds that they would inconvenience drivers. Moreover, Paquette was killed immediately after an early voting rally at O’Donovan’s tavern at Irving Park/Hoyne, attended by dozens of city and state politicians, including Governor J.B. Pritzker himself.

