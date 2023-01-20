FINALLY: DOT Says it Will Redesign Unprotected Portion of Ninth St. as Cyclists Stage ‘Die-In’

Read full article on original website
DOT Widens Sidewalk, Adds Contraflow Bus Lane to Help East Bronx Commuters
The city extended a sidewalk and cut out a circuitous loop from the Bronx’s busiest bus route at the Pelham Bay Park subway station, and officials said the small upgrades will make for safer and shorter commutes. The Department of Transportation beginning in summer 2021 added extra sidewalk space...
VISION ZERO 2022: More Dead Kids, More Crashes in Known Danger Zones
More children died in crashes last year than in another other year in the Vision Zero era and crashes remain concentrated in areas that are known to be treacherous, according to a new report that crunches the numbers on the bloody 12 months of 2022. According to the detailed analysis...
Ald. Martin announces ped upgrades on Irving Park, after IDOT stopped obstructing them
It was a terrible irony that retired CPA and 47th Ward volunteer Peter Paquette, 75, was fatally struck by a distracted driver last June while trying to cross the street at Irving Park Road (4000 N.) and Hoyne Avenue (2100 W.) in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood. It’s one of several intersections on the five-lane state-jurisdiction road where his friend local alderperson Matt Martin previously proposed installing pedestrian islands, only to have them vetoed by the Illinois Department of Transportation on the grounds that they would inconvenience drivers. Moreover, Paquette was killed immediately after an early voting rally at O’Donovan’s tavern at Irving Park/Hoyne, attended by dozens of city and state politicians, including Governor J.B. Pritzker himself.
Monday’s Headlines: Tonight is School Streets Night
Attention all people who care about school safety: Tonight, Open Plans, the parent company of Streetsblog will host a webinar to introduce its first-ever “School Streets Toolkit,” a handy guide to navigating the tricky rules and guidelines of a city safety program that not too many schools are utilizing.
‘The Mayor Wants This’: City Boots Vendors From Brooklyn Bridge — EXCLUSIVE
The city booted vendors from the Brooklyn Bridge walkway and has started deploying regular police patrols to stop them from setting back up on the busy pedestrian path — and the removal orders came straight from Mayor Adams, sellers told Streetsblog. Late in the week leading up to the...
Wednesday’s Headlines Need Help
Billions of federal dollars are available for rail projects, but many road-centered state DOTs don’t have the expertise to take advantage. (Route Fifty) Cities can provide better transportation services when they’re properly structured. (Governing) The average driver spends $179 a month on fuel — money that could be...
Eyes on the Station: BART Celebrates 19th Street Modernization
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. BART officials celebrated the completion of a major makeover of its 19th Street station in...
This Week In Livable Streets
Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Tuesday 1/24 and Thursday 1/26 –...
Big Admission: ‘I Was Wrong About Sharrows’
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. It was the late 1990s and I thought we were so clever. We had just...
This Week: SFBC Board, Slow Streets Advocacy, JFK Promenade
Here is a list of events this week. Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, January 24, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information. Wednesday Advocating for Slower Streets. Reducing dangerous speeds is critical to improve...
How New Orleans Revived — and Improved — Bike Share
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Geoff Coats still remembers how he felt when, in May 2020, all 1,350 bicycles in New Orleans’s popular bike-share program vanished. “It was horrible,” says Coats, who managed the service, called Blue Bikes, for...
