Candidates interested in filing for municipal office in four Washington County Municipalities will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when the filing period ends. House reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Feb. 10, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO