Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
DEADLINE TO REQUEST ABSENTEE BALLOTS FOR FEBRUARY14, BARTLESVILLE SPECIAL SCHOOL & SKIATOOK SPECIAL SCHOOL ELECTION
The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, January 30. WashingtonCounty Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways. “In Oklahoma, no...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Wash. Co.: Candidate Filing Begin for Municipal Offices
Candidates interested in filing for municipal office in four Washington County Municipalities will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when the filing period ends. House reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Feb. 10, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools New Bond Issue
Bartlesville Public School Board recently voted hold a new school bond issue set for Frbruary 14, 2023. According Supt. Chuck McCauley, your taxes will not increase with the passage of the bond issue. Joining McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday was BHS Ag teacher Marty Jones and Chris Batchelder, Vice...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Wa. County Commissioners Talk Crime Stoppers
The Washington County Commissioners met for their regular meeting and named January as Northeast Oklahoma Crime Stoppers Month – and approved other items. Sheriff Scott Owen was on hand to read a proclamation. Owen says Northeast Oklahoma Crime Stoppers is an organization that has benefited Bartlesville and the surrounding community.
News On 6
Some Concerned About State Question 820 As Others Support Ballot Measure
Oklahomans will go to the polls this March to decide whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use across the state. Garry McDevitt, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Prue, has been rallying church members and the people of Prue to write letters and sign petitions of their own.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Next BPD Citizens Police Academy Begins March 2
The Bartlesville Citizens Police Academy is a 12-week comprehensive course that allows citizens to become familiar with the operations of law enforcement through classroom and hands-on instruction in all aspects of the Police Department. Bartlesville Police Department's next CPA starts March 2. Classes are held 6-9 p.m. every Thursday. (There...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Wants Bartians to Limit Water Usage
As we reported earlier this week, the City of Bartlesville is urging Bartians to conserve water as we get deeper into the winter. The city began telling citizens that the overall water supply was taking a hit starting in December. In the past month the overall percentage of water left in the supply has dropped four percentage points.
bartlesvilleradio.com
RSU Students, Faculty Get Free Admittance to Woolaroc
Rogers State University (RSU) students and employees can now visit Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve free of charge with their student ID. This is courtesy of a partnership between the university and the historic museum. Over winter break, RSU assistant professor and faculty advisor Dr. David Bath accompanied several students...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Chamber oF Commerce Business After Hours/Chritmas in the Ville Wrap
The next Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours is set for February 2, from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm at ABB, Inc. 7051 Industrial Blvd in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Chamber offered the invitation. Sherri also gave us a wrapup on Christmas in the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Brought in After Speeding Through Town
A Washington County man appeared via videoconference from the courthouse on Monday afternoon facing charges of eluding a police officer, driving with defective equipment and failing to stop. On Sunday evening, a probable cause affidavit states that a Bartlesville police officer observed Jason Wayne Turner driving westbound on Adams Blvd....
bartlesvilleradio.com
Miller EMS Terminating Services in Barnsdall Area
Miller EMS has been servicing areas of Osage County since 2018. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioner's meeting, Jeremy McLemore announced that some changes would be coming to the way they provide services to the area, as the company has been losing money with the contract agreement they currently have in place.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OLLI Spring Classes and Open House
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Finney with OLLI invited seniors to the open house at...
Victims identified in Washington County double homicide
The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified the two people Monday who they found dead in a rural part of the county over the weekend.
Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power
Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Jan. 19-20
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:27 a.m. police responded to Holiday Inn and collected illegal drugs for destruction. At 8:20 a.m. Osage County advised they were searching for a stolen 2002 Chevy Tahoe with chrome wheels tag number NES751. The vehicle was reported missing before 7 a.m. from Canyon Creek RV Park in Tulsa.
KOKI FOX 23
OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa
CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
Sheriff: two people in custody for murder in Washington County
Two people are in custody for first degree murder after a search warrant in Washington Co. The Washington County Sheriff's office issued the warrant.
Teen Being Charged As An Adult In Washington County Double-Homicide
The 17-year-old girl accused of murdering her adopted grandparents with the help of another man has been identified by Washington County. Investigators say Heidi Dutton is being charged as an adult with 2 counts of first-degree murder, 2 counts of desecration of a corpse, and one count of conspiracy. She and Lucas Walker are accused of killing Dutton's grandparents Larry and Deborah Dutton at their home on December 19 and burying their bodies in the backyard.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Jan. 9-17
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 9-17 include:. Toby John Alexander, 30, Ponca City, drug charges. Deon James Anderson, 30, Coyle, DUI. Brittany Suzann Bagnell, 34, Oklahoma City, driving with suspended license. Noah Jack Ballard, 20, DUI and...
KTUL
Washington County deputies take two into custody on murder complaints
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people on first degree murder complaints. WCSO says that while investigating a possible missing person and suspicious incident, investigators developed probable cause for a search warrant. The warrant was for a home near the 39700 block of...
Comments / 0