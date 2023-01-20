Read full article on original website
WBB Hosts South Alabama to Kickoff Homestand; Fan Giveaways & Ticket Promotions Available for Both Games
TROY, Ala. – Troy returns to Trojan Arena this week for a pair of Sun Belt home games, beginning with rival South Alabama on Thursday and then a top-of-the-standings battle with Georgia Southern on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. on Thursday and 4 p.m. on Saturday; both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Men’s Tennis Wins Fourth Straight
TROY, Ala. – The Troy men's tennis team defeated West Alabama, 5-2, Tuesday afternoon at the Lunsford Tennis Complex for its fourth straight win of the season. The Trojans (4-1) won five of the six singles matches, including freshman Jules Fabre picking up his first win of the season after Troy got off to a slow start on the doubles courts. In singles, Carles Anton rallied for a three-set victory on court two to remain undefeated (4-0) on the season, while Mario Martinez Serrano won for the fourth time this spring.
Troy Announces 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame Class
TROY, Ala. – The 11th Troy University Sports Hall of Fame Class was announced Monday by Director of Athletics Brent Jones and the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. The induction ceremony, which is presented by Troy Bank & Trust, is set for Saturday, April 15, in Trojan Arena. The...
Basketball Trojan Talk Airs Tonight
TROY, Ala. – Trojan Talk returns tonight with Troy men's basketball head coach Scott Cross, Troy women's basketball head coach Chanda Rigby and "Voice of the Trojans" Barry McKnight. The weekly show airs live from Momma Goldberg's Deli on the Square in Downtown Troy from 6-7 p.m. plus the full Troy Sports Radio Network. New soccer head coach Stuart Gore will also join as tonight's special guest.
