TROY, Ala. – The Troy men's tennis team defeated West Alabama, 5-2, Tuesday afternoon at the Lunsford Tennis Complex for its fourth straight win of the season. The Trojans (4-1) won five of the six singles matches, including freshman Jules Fabre picking up his first win of the season after Troy got off to a slow start on the doubles courts. In singles, Carles Anton rallied for a three-set victory on court two to remain undefeated (4-0) on the season, while Mario Martinez Serrano won for the fourth time this spring.

TROY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO