Nicole Leiter joins as chief operating officer and Mark Prather as board member. BetterVet, a mobile veterinary care company, announced in a release1 the addition of 2 new leaders to the growing team. Nicole Leiter, BS, PharmD, MBA, was appointed BetterVet’s chief operating officer (COO) and Mark Prather, MD, MBA, joins as an executive board member. BetterVet’s mission of combining technology with compassionate, world-class service, comes into action by delivering in-home pet care from coast to coast in the United States.

1 DAY AGO