DVM 360
dvm360® is seeking nominations for the 2023 Veterinary Heroes Awards
Nominations are open for the third annual dvm360® Veterinary HeroesTM Awards, a celebration of individuals who have achieved landmark successes within veterinary medicine. The program honors veterinary leaders selected by their peers for their remarkable achievements in improving patient outcomes. Selected by a panel of distinguished judges, 1 honoree...
DVM 360
BetterVet welcomes 2 new executives to the team
Nicole Leiter joins as chief operating officer and Mark Prather as board member. BetterVet, a mobile veterinary care company, announced in a release1 the addition of 2 new leaders to the growing team. Nicole Leiter, BS, PharmD, MBA, was appointed BetterVet’s chief operating officer (COO) and Mark Prather, MD, MBA, joins as an executive board member. BetterVet’s mission of combining technology with compassionate, world-class service, comes into action by delivering in-home pet care from coast to coast in the United States.
