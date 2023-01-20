ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?

The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy

Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Wilt Chamberlain Told The Hilarious Story Of A Road Trip With Knicks Players After Scoring 100 Points Against Them

There have been some massive performances this season in the NBA. Donovan Mitchell scored a whopping 70 points, and Luka Doncic recorded a 60-point-20-rebound triple-double. The league is seeing historic records broken left, right, and center, but Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game still stands far above all. Wilt Chamberlain amazingly scored...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

NBL 3x3: Which play-in contender is the most vulnerable?

Key injuries to play-in contenders have shaken up the run home of the 2022-23 NBL season, but which one will have the biggest impact? Kane Pitman, Olgun Uluc, and Peter Hooley are back to discuss the big NBL topics in this week's 3x3.
Yardbarker

Raptors Sitting On Massive OG Anunoby Trade Offer

The Toronto Raptors are a franchise that a lot of eyes will be in the coming weeks as the NBA trade deadline nears. They have failed to make up ground in the Eastern Conference standings in recent weeks, which has led to speculation that some big moves could be in store ahead of the trade deadline on February 9th.
INDIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Trail Blazers Aiming for Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline

Without offering specific targets, Haynes identified those needs as shooting, size and overall depth — as the Blazers have no intention of playing the NBA Draft Lottery. Instead, they seem to be focused on a playoff push. At 22-25, they currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference....
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Wizards veteran drawing interest as buyout candidate

A seasoned veteran role player could soon be up for grabs on the NBA buyout market. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports is reporting this week that rival executives are monitoring Washington Wizards swingman Will Barton as a possible buyout candidate following the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The 32-year-old is in the final season of his contract.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Bucks' Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from this team

Grayson Allen’s name is a radioactive one to many NBA fans, but he may have a trade suitor from elsewhere in the Eastern Conference. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that the New York Knicks have trade interest in the controversial Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen. The 27-year-old Allen, who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

LeBron James Makes Los Angeles Lakers History On Sunday Night

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in Oregon facing off with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. During the game, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James made his 596th three-pointer as a member of the Lakers. The shot makes team-history, as he is now fourth on the franchise's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Giannis, Middleton hit career milestones in 150-130 win over Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks are back at full strength (unless you want to count Serge Ibaka). Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton returned for the Bucks as they cruised to a 150-130 point victory over the Detroit Pistons. Milwaukee controlled the game from start to finish, scoring 49 points in the first quarter alone. In fact, they led by 30 or more points for most of the contest before the Pistons made it appear closer during garbage time.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy