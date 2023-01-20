Read full article on original website
UCLA track and field wins close contests against rival USC at MLK Invitational
The Bruins’ crosstown rivalry moved to New Mexico for the weekend. UCLA track and field won five events while competing in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday. The Bruins beat the Trojans in several closely contested events and were neck and neck throughout the weekend.
Q&A: Daily Trojan Sports editor discusses men’s basketball crosstown rivalry rematch
No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) will make the short journey to the Galen Center on Thursday evening to take on USC (14-6, 6-3) after the Bruins took the first matchup between the two teams earlier in January. Prior to this season’s second edition of the crosstown rivalry, Daily Bruin Sports Editor Sam Settleman and senior staff writer Jon Christon sat down with Daily Trojan Sports Editor Stefano Fendrich to discuss the matchup.
UCLA women’s water polo continues win streak with victories in Santa Barbara
The Bruins are starting off their 2023 season strong as the first weekend of water polo comes to a close. No. 3 UCLA women’s water polo (5-0, 1-0 MPSF) won all four of its games at the UC Santa Barbara Winter Invite on Saturday and Sunday. The performance marked the second season in a row that the Bruins have begun with a perfect showing at a UCSB-hosted tournament and a 5-0 record.
UCLA women’s basketball curtails Washington State Cougars to complete road sweep
This post was updated Jan. 22 at 10:34 p.m. In a game shaped by makes from deep, the Bruins pulled away with the win in Pullman. No. 9 UCLA women’s basketball (17-3, 6-2 Pac-12) defeated Washington State (13-6, 3-5) away on Sunday afternoon by a score of 73-66. Supported by its highest 3-point percentage in conference play this year, the blue and gold kept the Cougars’ 57% shooting clip from deep at bay as five Bruins posted double figures in scoring.
Freshman Azuma Visaya clinches UCLA men’s tennis wins over Hawai’i, Pepperdine
Two matches. Two clinches. That’s what defined the Bruin debut of Azuma Visaya. UCLA men’s tennis (2-0) secured back-to-back victories Friday and Saturday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The blue and gold notched its first shutout of the season with a 7-0 triumph over Hawai’i (0-3) before upsetting No. 19 Pepperdine (0-1) the following day 4-3.
UCLA men’s volleyball sweeps UC San Diego rematch with new lineup
Just two weeks into the season, the Bruins took the court with an unexpected lineup on the floor. The absence of junior setter/opposite Miles Partain, redshirt sophomore middle blocker Guy Genis and senior outside hitter Alex Knight gave way to an unusual starting lineup for No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (6-0) in its rematch against UC San Diego (3-5) on Saturday night.
UCLA women’s golf aims to improve upon fall season at Match in the Desert
The Bruins are coming back after the break looking for a fresh start. No. 23 UCLA women’s golf is headed to Gold Canyon, Arizona, to compete at the Match in the Desert, looking to improve from its fourth-place finish at the tournament in 2022. Play will commence Monday at the Superstition Mountain Golf Club, a course that features fast, sloped greens and holes where long-irons are needed for approach shots, according to redshirt sophomore Alessia Nobilio.
Gallery: UCLA men’s tennis sweeps Hawai’i in first home match of season
Chen is the 2022-2023 assistant Photo editor on the Sports beat. He is a third-year cognitive science student pursuing a minor in film, television, and digital media. He was previously a staff photographer, and he is from Alameda, California.
North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – Jan. 18
The North Westwood Neighborhood Council gathered Wednesday for their monthly public general meeting held over Zoom. The NWWNC is the official neighborhood council representing Westwood Village and UCLA to the Los Angeles City Council. The next meeting will be held Feb. 1. Announcements:. Nuha Khalfay, a general resident stakeholder and...
