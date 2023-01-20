Read full article on original website
Historic hotel part of downtown Castle Rock project planMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DENHeather WillardTexas State
"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobsterRick ZandDenver, CO
Proposal reimagines strolling down Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may allow trailer park residents to upgrade unitsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Thirteen Colorado Chefs and Restaurants Are James Beard Award Semifinalists
On January 25, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards, with thirteen Colorado chefs and restaurants making the cut. Like last year, Colorado is well represented in the Best Chef: Mountain category, which also includes Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. In 2022, Annette's Caroline Glover took home the top honor.
"No Product" Forces WolfPac to Close Dispensary
We'd never heard of a pot shop shutting down because it ran out of weed, but that's what a sign outside of WolfPac says happened at this dispensary. Wholesale marijuana prices have never been lower in Colorado, yet both WolfPac dispensaries in Denver are currently closed, with a sign posted outside the location at 2420 South Colorado Boulevard that reads, "Store Closed No Product."
Social Sightings: Five Bowls of Ramen to Slurp ASAP
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. The longer the cold weather sticks around, the more soups we crave....
One of Denver's Best Sandwich Shops Has Reopened in a New Location
For years, Las Tortas has served fully loaded Mexican sandwiches from a small spot on Leetsdale Avenue. But a few months after landing on our list of the best sandwich shops in Denver last July, it closed its doors to prepare for a move into a new home nearby. Now...
Yuma Way Opens Park Hill Dispensary, Plans Commissary Edibles Kitchen
You might not recognize the name Yuma Way, but the Denver-based business is becoming one of the largest locally owned marijuana operations in Colorado. Although only one dispensary currently bears the brand name — 1136 Yuma, the company's original store, which is located at 1136 Yuma Court — Yuma Way owns eight dispensaries across Colorado, including east Denver's newest dispensary, Park Hill Gardens.
Meet Colorado's Winery of the Year
“It’s a big honor to have your peers nominate you for this award,” says Jayme Henderson, who owns The Storm Cellar with her husband, Steve Steese. The two were both working as sommeliers, co-writing a list of 750 wines at a Denver restaurant and regularly tasting 100-point massive California Cabernets, when they decided to purchase a vineyard four hours west in 2017.
4/20 Festival Returning to Civic Center...With an Age Limit
Denver's annual 4/20 festival at Civic Center Park will return in 2023, according to its new organizers. But this year, the event will be for adults only. April 20, or 4/20, is an unofficial marijuana holiday across the country, and Denver's yearly gathering at Civic Center Park has become one of the biggest unsanctioned smokeouts in the nation. The newest organizer of the festival, Michigan-based dispensary chain JARS Cannabis, posted a video on Instagram over the weekend confirming that the Mile High 420 Festival will return to Civic Center on Thursday, April 20.
Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week
Yes, we're expecting more snow, but there's also a flurry of arts and entertainment activity landing in the area this last week of January, ranging from a very down-to-earth screening and discussion of The Holly to the elevated ice-sculpting championships up in Breckenridge. Keep reading for ten of the best...
Little Brazil Is Moving Into a Bigger, Better Location in Wheat Ridge
One of the few local restaurants that serve Brazilian fare is closing its doors soon, but not for good. After purchasing an existing Brazilian market called Little Brazil in Westminster in 2011, owner Kallen Marques relocated the venture to Gold's Marketplace in Wheat Ridge, transforming it into an eatery that's been a staple in the area for over a decade.
Su Teatro's Next Fifty Years Will Be Mortgage-Free
As Tony Garcia — the heart, soul, spark plug and engine of Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center — tells it, the Denver Chicano theater was born on the street in 1972. A group of Chicano students, inspired by California groups like Luis Valdez’s Teatro Campesino, began performing actos — impromptu sketches, music and guerrilla works — on Denver's west side and around Auraria, the close-knit Latino neighborhood that was razed to make way for the Auraria higher-education campus.
Seventeen Mayoral Candidates Make the Denver Ballot
While the Denver mayoral candidate field has appeared comically large in recent months — with 29 individuals initially registering to run for the city's chief executive position — the list of actual candidates on the April 4 ballot will be more manageable. That's because some people who wanted to succeed the term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock didn't make the cut.
Buntport Theater’s The Death of Napoleon Tackles Isolation and Power
Even the powerful aren’t safe from isolation. That's one of the takeaways from Buntport Theater’s original production The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts, which explores what happens to authority figures after they lose their platform. “The play is about Napoleon’s life and death...
State's New Plan to Reduce Traffic Deaths Sounds a Lot Like Denver's Vision Zero
In 2022, 745 people died on Colorado’s roads, the most since 1981. For every death, there were approximately five serious injuries — all part of the grim picture facing state regulators who want to turn 745 into zero. “These are loved ones, these are friends, these are neighbors,”...
Put It on Your Playlist: The Best New Music Released in January
The first month of 2023 started off with an eclectic mix of new local music, including a pair of indie-rock bands that are putting their own spin on the popular genre. EDM and livetronic are alive and well in the Mile High City, while a new husband-wife project from Flogging Molly's bassist introduced the term “mountain goth” into the musical lexicon. And for good measure, there’s still some brutal death metal bubbling up from Denver’s underground. Here is a list of releases you might have missed in January; tune in and enjoy.
